Ohio farmer says he won’t vote for Trump again: ‘I have to protect my business’
President Donald Trump has long relished having the support of rural communities in the Midwest. But according to CNBC, one rural Midwestern voter is now fed up with the economic chaos the president is creating for his farm — and will not vote for him again.
“I was a Trump voter. I voted for the president,” said Christopher Gribbs, who runs a 560-acre soybean farm in Ohio. But now, “I couldn’t vote for him. I have to protect my business.”
“It certainly frustrates me … He’s lost on trade in three different ways,” added Gribbs.
Trump’s trade war with China, which never had any clear objective, is costing the United States billions of dollars, with the farm sector particularly hard hit and the Department of Agriculture doling out subsidies to keep things going — mostly to big, wealthy farms, while smaller family farmers and farmers of color continue to suffer. Soybeans are among the hardest hit crops — Gribbs has lost 20 percent of the price per bushel he used to get.
President Donald Trump carried Ohio by nearly 9 points in 2016, and it is critical for his re-election that he hold the state — no Republican has ever won a presidential election without carrying Ohio. A recent Quinnipiac poll showed Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in Ohio in a hypothetical matchup, and several other Democratic candidates statistically tied with him there.
