Ohio senator who got $3 million from NRA scrambles to blame ‘mental health’ at mass shooting presser
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) talked about suicide rates and opioids following Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
At a Sunday press conference in Dayton, Portman reacted to the shooting that left nine dead at a nightclub.
“Shocking. Shocking. Unspeakable. Tragic,” Portman told reporters. “We also have seen this community respond, as they will for the victims, for the mothers and fathers and sons and daughters who were struck down last night and those who were injured. We’ve seen it here in this community just since May with the KKK rally. We’ve seen it as this community came together after the devastating hurricanes, which is still an ongoing project.”
“But I will say there’s something deeper going on here,” Portman continued. “And if you look at the suicide rates, if you look at the addiction rates, this community has done a good job in responding to it, but it’s been at ground zero in terms opioid crisis as well.”
Portman wrongly suggested that “mental health,” not guns, are the culprit in 75 percent of mass shootings.
“If you look at the mental health crisis in our country today, there aren’t enough laws, and in fact no law can correct some of the more fundamental cultural problems we face today as a country,” he said.
In a subsequent answer, the Ohio senator repeated his warning about opioids and suicide rates.
“You know, people have talked about the depths of despair and talk about the suicide rates and addiction rates and talk about the mental health issues that are causing some of these,” he asserted. “In almost every one of these cases, there is, as you look back on it, some indication of a mental health problem.”
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Portman has received more than $3 million from the National Rifle Association (NRA), which vigorously fights gun legislation.
Watch the video below from CNN.
Breaking Banner
CNN panel goes off the rails after frantic Santorum claims Trump can’t be held responsible for encouraging violence
A CNN "State of the Union" panel grew more heated than usual on Sunday morning as regular contributor Rick Santorum attempted to put some distance between Donald Trump's violent rhetoric and two mass shootings that occurred within 13 hours of each other.
Fellow conservative Amanda Carpenter kicked it off by blistering Donald Trump and Republicans for not directly calling out white supremacist terrorists.
"I've been watching carefully what Republicans have been saying and I come down here right now," she began. "If the only thing can you muster to offer are your thoughts and prayers, then those thoughts should be very clear and unequivocal about condemning white terrorism. If the words radical Islamic terrorist can roll off your tongue, it should equally roll off your tongue when it happens in another case."
Activism
Julián Castro destroys NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ claim: Armed Texans ‘didn’t keep those people safe’ in El Paso
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro reacted to the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio by knocking down the conservative premise that a "good guy with a gun" can stop the violence.
In an interview on CNN, Castro said that President Donald Trump is "making it worse" by "fanning the flames of bigotry and of hate."
The candidate also blasted the NRA's talking points.
"The NRA, for years, has said that the answer to these mass shootings is more guns, that a good guy with a gun is the answer," Castro added. "We’re in Texas. That shooter went into a situation where people routinely carry guns."
Activism
‘Soft targets’: Rick Santorum suggests unarmed Walmart shoppers were at fault in mass shooting
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum suggested on Sunday that Walmart shoppers in El Paso could have avoided being shot if they had been carrying guns.
During a CNN segment on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Santorum argued that polls showing support for gun control were wrong.
"Public is for it until you have a discussion about what the consequences are," he insisted. "It happens because there is actually a debate about it."
"And what you see from the shootings that take place, several of them this year, which is law-abiding people -- not police -- but other law-abiding people come and stop these things," Santorum added. "Because they have the right to own guns. So taking that right away from law-abiding people doesn’t do anything to reduce the amount of crime and can make things worse."