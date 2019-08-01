Quantcast
Connect with us

Only black Republican in the House quits as mass exodus of GOP lawmakers continues

Published

10 mins ago

on

On Thursday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) announced he will not seek re-election in 2020, in a devastating blow to Republicans’ chances of reclaiming the House majority.

“I have made the decision to not seek reelection for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security,” wrote Hurd in his announcement.

Hurd, who represents a heavily Hispanic swing district stretching from San Antonio to El Paso, is the only remaining black Republican in the House, as well as the only remaining Republican to represent a district on the southern border with Mexico.

His retirement is the latest in a mad dash by House Republicans for the exits ahead of 2020 — in Texas alone, two other GOP congressmen, Reps. Pete Olson and Mike Conaway, have announced they will not seek another term over the past few days.

“Two centuries ago, I would have been counted as three-fifths of a person, and today I can say I’ve had the honor of serving three terms in Congress,” wrote Hurd. “America has come a long way and we still have more to do in our pursuit of a more perfect union. However, this pursuit will stall if we don’t all do our part. When I took the oath of office after joining the CIA, I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all its enemies. I took the same oath on my first day in Congress. This oath doesn’t have a statute of limitations. I will keep fighting to ensure the country I love excels during what will be a time of unprecedented technological change.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Only black Republican in the House quits as mass exodus of GOP lawmakers continues

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

On Thursday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) announced he will not seek re-election in 2020, in a devastating blow to Republicans' chances of reclaiming the House majority.

"I have made the decision to not seek reelection for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security," wrote Hurd in his announcement.

Hurd, who represents a heavily Hispanic swing district stretching from San Antonio to El Paso, is the only remaining black Republican in the House, as well as the only remaining Republican to represent a district on the southern border with Mexico.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump Organization subpoenaed by Manhattan prosecutor over Stormy Daniels payment

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that New York state prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents relating to the $130,000 hush payment President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen brokered with porn star Stormy Daniels about the affair she had with Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Marc Mukasey, an attorney for the Trump Organization, decried the newly reopened probe as a "political hit job."

The prosecutors issued a separate subpoena to American Media Inc., the National Enquirer publisher that allegedly helped broker a similar deal to buy the silence of former Playboy playmate Karen MacDougal.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The fixation over Trump’s juvenile leadership style overlooks a deeper American obsession

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Donald Trump is the great mono-story of our time. Unless you’ve been away from the planet for a while, you know cable news is all Trump, all the time; Trumpworld is social media’s mesmerizingly dystopian subdivision. Yet the fixation with our president’s juvenile leadership style overlooks a deeper one: America’s obsession with eternal adolescence.

Hanging onto youth is an id-driven urge, right up there with sex and counting “likes” on Twitter and Instagram. But for all its pluses— inspiring seniors to trade the recliner for kettlebell training, for instance—it can lead to behavior that disses public norms, evades the bald-face truth, and swaps fevered fantasies for common sense. We get uber-brattishness not only in the Oval Office, but also across the political spectrum.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image