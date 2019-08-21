‘Our president is deeply mentally ill’: Biographer says ‘blowhard’ Trump truly believes his narcissistic babbling
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Trump biographer and Pulitzer Prize-winning financial journalist David Cay Johnston told anchor Kate Bolduan that President Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory rant was indicative of mental illness.
“David, you’ve studied Trump for years. You’ve also called him a ‘world-class narcissist,'” said Bolduan. “How does that play into everything that we’re hearing from the president today, from ‘I’m the chosen one’ to ‘I’m the second coming of God’ to declaring the Danish leader can’t talk like that against the president of the United States?”
“Kate, Donald really does believe that he is superior to the rest of us,” said Johnston. “He has himself talked about how the Trumps believe they are genetically superior to the rest of us. Notice how he calls everybody who in any way doesn’t bow down to him an idiot, a fool, they don’t know what they’re doing.”
“You know, if Donald were not the president, if he were someone you sat down next to in a bar or at dinner you had to go to or on an airplane, you would within a matter of minutes conclude from listening to this guy that he’s a blowhard who is crazy,” said Johnston. “But Donald really does believe these things. And they’re delusional and they’re indicative of the fact that our 45th president is deeply mentally ill.”
“Given how common mental illness is, I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised that at some point we’re going to have a mentally ill president,” added Johnston. “That’s what we’ve got now.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump keeps flip-flopping on critical issues because ‘his presidency exists in his mind to aggrandize him’: CNN commentator
On Wednesday, CNN commentator and Washington Post journalist David Swerdlick analyzed President Donald Trump's erratic behavior on "The Situation Room."
"We're following breaking news, including a head-spinning series of flips and flops and flips by President Trump on major policy issues, all coming in a rant in which he praised himself extravagantly," said host Brianna Keilar. "Let's dig deeper now with our experts and our analysts to try on dissect some of what happened today. He walked back a lot of his positions today. And forward, back, and forward, back, and forward. Gun control, payroll tax, whether he's going visit Denmark. He consistently, though, praised himself."
CNN
‘His mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more’: CNN analyst eviscerates Trump over ‘chosen one’ comments’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," analyst Gloria Borger laid into President Donald Trump for his bizarre press conference anointing himself "the chosen one."
"'I am the chosen one,' and that comes after the president re-tweeted a conspiracy theorist radio host who said that he is like the second coming," said host Brianna Keilar. "So what do you make of all of this?"
"I think maybe his mommy should have told him she loved him a little bit more," said Borger. "I don't know. It is hard — it is hard to know what to make of this. Some people will say, as Trump says, 'Oh, I was only joking when I said all of that stuff.' But the truth of the matter is that he does this all of the time, and talks about how wonderful he is, and if you recall during his speech at the convention when he talked about the problems the country was facing he was saying 'I alone can fix it.'"
Breaking Banner
‘Where’s Steve?’ Trump notices a right-wing ally missing from CNN — and wants him back on TV
President Donald Trump has been asking some of his administration officials why one of his favorite boosters has disappeared from CNN's airwaves.
Steve Cortes, a member of the Trump 2020 advisory board and a paid on-air CNN contributor, has reportedly been banished by the network's executives, and the president doesn't like it, reported The Daily Beast.
“Where’s Steve?” the president has repeatedly asked, according to two officials who overheard him in the White House.