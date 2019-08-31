Quantcast
Over 3 dozen people arrested as potential mass shooters since white supremacist terrorist attack in El Paso

Published

3 hours ago

on

Authorities have been aggressively investigating potential mass shooters since the white supremacist terrorist attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

“In the four weeks since a 21-year-old alleged white nationalist was charged in the slaughter of 22 people inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, law enforcement authorities have arrested more than 40 people as potential mass shooters — an average of more than one per day,” the Huffington Post reported Saturday.

“A HuffPost survey of these arrests likely didn’t capture every one, but it offers a snapshot of the types of cases that law enforcement officials face in a country with easy access to weapons capable of killing a lot of people quickly. The cases range from allegations of vague social media threats from juveniles that set parents on edge to well-developed plots from people who had access to weapons and appeared to authorities to have been planning a mass murder,” HuffPost revealed. “There were roughly a dozen cases involving right-wing ideology. There were at least a dozen alleged threats against schools. There were half a dozen cases involving alleged threats against Walmarts.”

Patrick Crusius was arrested for the El Paso attack, which killed 22 people and injured 24. He reportedly published a right-wing manifesto on 8chan shortly before the shooting.

Read the full report, which includes background on the individual cases.

‘Horrific day for Odessa’: Authorities brief the public on latest mass shooting in Texas

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke updated the public on Saturday following a mass shooting at multiple locations between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

The suspect, who was killed by police, was a white male in his thirties.

Gerke said that five victims were killed, with 21 injured.

Three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

The incident began with a traffic stop.

Watch Part I:

‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.

"ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency," Guttenberg tweeted.

Here is what others were saying:

21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.

"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."

