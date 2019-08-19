Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Paranoid’ GOP lawmaker who is obsessed with ‘Biblical War’ sought GPS devices to track adversaries: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican state Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane, Washington reportedly sought GPS devices and other spycraft to use against his political adversaries.

The revelations are part of a trove of emails obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paper said that Shea, who has connections to the Christian identity movement, believes that “Muslims, journalists and critics of all political stripes are ‘supporting tyranny’ if they don’t support his view that the United States is ‘a Christian nation.'”

In 2018, Shea was criticized for writing a manifesto called “Biblical Basis for War.

The paper noted:

Already, Shea and some of his closest supporters have made physical preparations for a holy war, one that would help them establish their long-envisioned 51st state, their Redoubt, their Christian homeland. Leaked emails published this week reveal that Shea has had close ties with a group that conducted “patriotic and biblical training on war for young men.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whistleblower Jay Pounder, Shea’s former security provider, said that lawmaker asked him obtain GPS devices to track his opponents.

“He was thinking that, at some point in the future, there would be concerning people that need to be tracked,” Pounder said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emails showed that Shea told Pounder to buy “two cheaper active models” off of Ebay. Pounder said that he never obtained the devices but he did obtain other items.

“He gave me a bug sniffer,” Pounder recalled. “He gave me a cellphone jammer that plugs into a cigarette lighter.”

“He was a paranoid dude,” he added. “He was always scared that the government was listening. He was always scared that if a black van pulled up, the doors would fly open and they’d scoop him away. And he always said that he would not go down without a fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former associate said that Shea kept a blacklist of “informants” in his network. Pounder called the list “mostly paranoid delusions.”

Read the entire report at The Spokesman-Review.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist claims Trump is victim of racist attacks — links mass shootings to ‘identity politics’

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Donald Trump ruthlessly attacked The Squad -- four young lawmakers of color -- throughout the summer, directing them to go back to their home countries even though all four are U.S. citizens.

In response, Republicans continued to largely rally around the president despite his loud and unapologetic racist rhetoric.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, conservative columnist Heather Mac Donald says that Trump himself is a victim of racist attacks.

In a story headlined "Trump Isn’t the One Dividing Us by Race," Mac Donald claims that "He hardly mentions it, while his adversaries are obsessed with ‘whiteness’ and ‘white privilege.’"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYC police union lashes out at commissioner and ‘cop haters’ after firing of officer who killed Eric Garner

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York on Monday angrily attacked New York City Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill after he fired Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer who killed Eric Garner by placing him in a choke hold in 2014.

In a statement released shortly after Pantaleo's firing, NYC PBA President Patrick Lynch accused the commissioner of choosing "politics and his own self-interest over the police officers he claims to lead."

He then claimed O'Neill was bowing to the pressure of "cop haters" and said he had "opened the door for politicians to dictate the outcome of every single NYPD disciplinary proceeding."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter organizes rally against ‘all the hatred’ — of the president

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

One of President Donald Trump's most fervent supporters is concerned about the rising hatred of a president who routinely launches racist attacks and inspires white nationalist violence.

The Republican president won Indiana County, Pennsylvania, by more than a 2-to-1 margin in 2016, and he continues to enjoy strong support in the rural county that's home to one of the nation’s largest coal-fired power plants, reported the Tribune-Review.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image