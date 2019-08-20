Quantcast
Parents fight for custody of 4-year-old son after trying to treat his cancer with tea and ‘a positive state of mind’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Two Florida parents are fighting this week to regain custody of their 4-year-old son who was taken away from them after they tried to treat his leukemia with a combination of tea and a “positive state of mind.”

Local news station WFLA reports that Tampa Bay residents Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball are headed to court to push for custody to be reinstated months after they decided to stop medical treatment for their 4-year-old son Noah.

The parents told the court this week that they wanted to avoid chemotherapy for their child at all costs and instead turned toward more natural remedies for his illness.

“You were trying to treat him with herbs, other plants?” Assistant Florida Attorney General Kenneth Becks asked father Joshua McAdams, according to WFLA.

“We gave him tea, and other alkaline foods,” Joshua McAdams replied. “The first step of healing is benefit within and being in a positive state of mind.”

After removing Noah from his parents earlier this year, a judge ordered that he be placed in chemotherapy. The boy has since been held in temporary custody by two of his grandparents. McAdams and Bland-Ball so far have been allowed temporary visits and have been allowed to attend his medical treatments.

Watch WFLA’s report on the story below.

