Parents fight for custody of 4-year-old son after trying to treat his cancer with tea and ‘a positive state of mind’
Two Florida parents are fighting this week to regain custody of their 4-year-old son who was taken away from them after they tried to treat his leukemia with a combination of tea and a “positive state of mind.”
Local news station WFLA reports that Tampa Bay residents Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball are headed to court to push for custody to be reinstated months after they decided to stop medical treatment for their 4-year-old son Noah.
The parents told the court this week that they wanted to avoid chemotherapy for their child at all costs and instead turned toward more natural remedies for his illness.
“You were trying to treat him with herbs, other plants?” Assistant Florida Attorney General Kenneth Becks asked father Joshua McAdams, according to WFLA.
“We gave him tea, and other alkaline foods,” Joshua McAdams replied. “The first step of healing is benefit within and being in a positive state of mind.”
After removing Noah from his parents earlier this year, a judge ordered that he be placed in chemotherapy. The boy has since been held in temporary custody by two of his grandparents. McAdams and Bland-Ball so far have been allowed temporary visits and have been allowed to attend his medical treatments.
Here’s the bizarre truth behind the study Trump is using to claim Google ‘manipulated’ 2.6 million votes in Hillary Clinton’s favor
On Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that according to a “report just out,” Google “manipulated” millions of votes in favor of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. But according to a report by Nick Bastone for Business Insider, Trump’s claims are misleading for a number of reasons.
In his tweet, Trump posted, “Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!” Bastone, however, reports that the study Trump appeared to be referring to on Twitter was a 2017 study by San Diego-based psychologist Robert Epstein — who, in July, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing with the theme “Google and Censorship Through Search Engines.”
WATCH: White man sprays black teen with hose after hurling racist abuse and claiming to be KKK member
An East Rochester man sprayed a black teenager with a hose during a confrontation that was captured on video.
The man, whose name has not been released, claimed to be a Ku Klux Klan member during an argument with some black and white teenagers outside his home, and he sprayed one 14-year-old boy as he walked away from the white man, reported WROC-TV.
"You shouldn't be f*cking with the Klan," the man says, and walks toward his yard, where he grabs the hose and hurls a racial slur at the boy.
Islamic State persists despite territory loss: Pompeo
The Islamic State group remains a threat in Syria and Iraq, and in some areas has even gained power despite the elimination of their "caliphate", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.
"There are places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago," Pompeo said on CBS's "This Morning" show.
"But the caliphate is gone in their capacity to conduct external attacks, it's been made much more difficult," he said.
"We've taken down significant risk. Not all of it, but a significant amount. We're very pleased with the work that we've done."