Pelosi formally asks Trump to call Senate back into session to pass gun violence bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has formally requested President Donald Trump call the Senate back into session to pass gun legislation in the wake of two mass shootings last weekend that left 31 people dead.

In a letter to the President posted to her congressional website the Speaker says: “The terrorism of white supremacy and gun violence is an assault on that tranquility, and indeed on the very character of America.”

The Speaker, in addition to asking the president to use his “official powers” to call the Senate into session, blasted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“It is with deep sadness and great urgency that I write following the horrific loss of life that occurred in Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton and Chicago, after which you said, ‘I think background checks are important. I don’t want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable or people with rage or hate, sick people. I’m all in favor of it.’ Mr. President, we have an opportunity to work in a bipartisan way to pass gun violence prevention background checks. However, Leader Mitch McConnell, describing himself as the ‘grim reaper,’ has been an obstacle to taking any action.”