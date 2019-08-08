Pelosi formally asks Trump to call Senate back into session to pass gun violence bill
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has formally requested President Donald Trump call the Senate back into session to pass gun legislation in the wake of two mass shootings last weekend that left 31 people dead.
In a letter to the President posted to her congressional website the Speaker says: “The terrorism of white supremacy and gun violence is an assault on that tranquility, and indeed on the very character of America.”
The Speaker, in addition to asking the president to use his “official powers” to call the Senate into session, blasted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“It is with deep sadness and great urgency that I write following the horrific loss of life that occurred in Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton and Chicago, after which you said, ‘I think background checks are important. I don’t want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable or people with rage or hate, sick people. I’m all in favor of it.’ Mr. President, we have an opportunity to work in a bipartisan way to pass gun violence prevention background checks. However, Leader Mitch McConnell, describing himself as the ‘grim reaper,’ has been an obstacle to taking any action.”
Gun politics shifted from ‘don’t politicize’ to ‘do something’: MSNBC’s Ari Melber
The politics of gun control are shifting in America, MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reported on Thursday.
The host of "The Beat" on MSNBC reported on the outreach by the Parkland students since they survived the massacre of their school.
"Those activists think it’s working, the NRA has run a deficit for three years," Melber noted. "And even if this may be a bit of a scare tactic, their chief sent a fund-raising letter saying they could shutter pretty soon if they don’t get more money. A representative representing Sandy Hook families is teeing up part of the answer. Basically, they say if the gun measures are now popular, why don’t politicians want to do something popular?"
Florida Republicans will hold voter registration drive at a gun show — a week after horrific mass shootings: report
The devastating mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio have once again renewed public outcry in favor of stricter gun control measures.
But in a clear sign of where their priorities lie, Politico reports that the Florida Republican Party plans to send volunteers to run voter registration drives at a gun show — one week from the date of the shootings.
An email from the Trump Victory Team says that the drive will be "a great opportunity to make sure people are up to date on their voter registration and know more about the efforts of the Trump administration to address public safety and second amendments [sic] rights."
‘Trump is going to have to appear and testify’: Ex-prosecutor says McCabe lawsuit is ‘pretty exciting’
On Thursday, former federal prosecutor John Flannery told MSNBC's Ari Melber that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's wrongful termination suit against the White House is "exciting" — because it could put President Donald Trump himself in the "hot seat."
"What do you think is important in what Mr. McCabe is doing here, and is he taking a risk of his own because you know, this drudges back up what the administration says was their critiques of him?" asked Melber.
"Well, I have a feeling that McCabe’s on the right side of the fact pattern here," said Flannery. "The thing that excites me about it is how soon can we subpoena Mr. Trump as the person who is responsible for his firing as part of Trump's defense? So in a civil suit, we have a lot of precedents that say Trump is going to have to appear and testify. We have several civil cases. I think that it’s a pretty exciting thought that you might get even more information. Somebody might finally get Trump in the hot seat over this matter."