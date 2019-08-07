Quantcast
Connect with us

People in El Paso believe Trump is ‘walking into his own crime scene with blood on his hands’: MSNBC pundit

Published

60 mins ago

on

LatinX host Paola Ramos explained what so many in El Paso, Texas are feeling when President Donald Trump comes to the city after an anti-immigrant motivated terrorist attack. The moment comes after the president has spent years attacking immigrants and children of immigrants.

“The difference here, especially as we see those images of the president walking down the stairs into El Paso, the difference there is that there are a lot of people, on both sides of the party, that are seeing someone that is walking into his own crime scene,” Ramos explained. “I believe that he is someone that is walking into this crime scene with blood on his hands.”

She said that Trump has turned El Paso, which is “beautiful” and “safe,” into “a battlefield.”

“Every time he used the word invasion, he has implicitly entitled his base, white supremacists, to attack us,” she explained. “So, that is why what we’re seeing on the screen is not normal because a lot of people see someone that is literally walking into their own mess, their own crime, their own slaughterhouse he created.”

Watch her full comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We’re not doing great’: Furious farmers unleash on Trump’s Ag Secretary after he tells joke about whining farmers

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's promises to rural America haven't worked out well. He promised farmers that he would fight for them and get better trade deals. He failed. He then promised farmers that he would bail them out with a subsidy saving them from the trade war. He failed, giving the overwhelming majority of the subsidies to corporate farms, most of which aren't even in rural American. Now farmers are striking back.

Bloomberg News reported a meeting between farmers and Sec. of Agriculture Sonny Perdue did not go well Wednesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

North Carolina pastor stands trial for selling $24 million worth of fake bracelets: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

This week, Rev. JianGang "Frank" Lan, a pastor in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, stood trial for allegedly selling $24 million worth of counterfeit Cartier bracelets, according to WNCN News.

Lan was reportedly caught with over 3,000 worth of the fake goods at Deer Park Community Church, which, sources speculate, he was planning to sell on the internet. Since the arrest, the church appears to have been closed — its sign is covered and its website is no longer functioning.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

People in El Paso believe Trump is ‘walking into his own crime scene with blood on his hands’: MSNBC pundit

Published

58 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

LatinX host Paola Ramos explained what so many in El Paso, Texas are feeling when President Donald Trump comes to the city after an anti-immigrant motivated terrorist attack. The moment comes after the president has spent years attacking immigrants and children of immigrants.

"The difference here, especially as we see those images of the president walking down the stairs into El Paso, the difference there is that there are a lot of people, on both sides of the party, that are seeing someone that is walking into his own crime scene," Ramos explained. "I believe that he is someone that is walking into this crime scene with blood on his hands."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]