Poland’s Lech Walesa to Trump: The US is no longer a moral world leader
Poland’s freedom icon Lech Walesa on Thursday said the United States was “no longer the main global power” in political and moral leadership ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump.
Trump is due in Poland on Sunday for ceremonies marking 80 years since the outbreak of World War II.
“President Trump, I urge you to regain the position of world leader for the USA,” Walesa said in an interview published in Thursday’s edition of Poland’s centrist Rzeczpospolita daily.
“The world needs the leadership of the USA. Moral and political leadership, not only economic and military leadership,” added Walesa, a Nobel Peace laureate.
Walesa led the Solidarity labour movement that brought a peaceful end to communism in Poland in 1989 and became its first post-war democratically elected president in 1990.
Working as a shipyard electrician in the Baltic port city of Gdansk, he stunned the communist bloc and the world when he led a 1980 strike by 17,000 shipyard workers.
The communist regime was forced to grudgingly recognise Solidarity as the Soviet bloc’s first and only independent trade union after it gained millions of followers across Poland in the wake of the Gdansk strike.
“I have a message for President Trump: The United States was for years a good empire that led the world. Today the USA is no longer the main global power,” Walesa told Rzeczpospolita.
“It still has military advantage, economically you are still ahead of others, but morally and politically the USA is no longer the world leader,” he added.
Shunned by Poland’s controversial right-wing government, Walesa said he would not be taking part in Sunday ceremonies in Warsaw marking the WWII anniversary.
Aside from Trump, few other major leaders are expected in the Polish capital, as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are not coming, while Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited.
According to the Polish presidency, around 40 foreign delegations are expected, half of them led by heads of state.
Breaking Banner
Winter isn’t coming — get ready for a full-blown age of fire
Millions of acres are burning in the Arctic, thousands of fires blaze in the Amazon, and with seemingly endless flareups in between, from California to Gran Canaria – fire seems everywhere, and everywhere dangerous and destabilizing. With a worsening climate, the fires dappling Earth from the tropics to the tundra appear as the pilot flames of an advancing apocalypse. To some commentators, so dire, so unprecedented are the forecast changes that they argue we have no language or narrative to express them.
Actually, the fire scene is worse than the headlines and breathless commentaries suggest because it is not just about bad burns that crash into towns and trash countrysides. It’s equally about the good fires that have vanished because they are suppressed or no longer lit. More of the world suffers from a famine of good fires than from a surfeit of bad ones; the bad ones are filling a void; they are not so much wild as feral.
Breaking Banner
There’s a crucial element missing from mainstream media’s narrative about Trump’s ‘white working class’ base
Much has been written about President Donald Trump’s appeal among downscale white voters who live in the American Rust Belt. One of the most famous lines of Trump’s 2016 campaign was “I love the poorly educated,” and he continues to enjoy strong support among white males without a college degree.
But New York Times columnist Thomas B. Edsall stresses that there is one group that the media often overlook when analyzing Trump’s base of support: whites who have a higher income but lack a college degree.
The phrase “downscale whites” has often been used in connection with Trump’s base. But Edsall, analyzing a recent report from political scientists Herbert Kitschelt and Philipp Rehm, stresses that it is quite possible for whites who never went to college to have a higher income — not wealthy, but comfortably middle class.
‘Just the beginning’: Massive protests in UK as thousands flood streets to #StoptheCoup
Many thousands of people took to the streets across the United Kingdom on Wednesday evening—including crowds in central London who surrounded the Palace of Westminster—demanding the end of efforts to suspend Parliament launched earlier in the day by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"If Boris Johnson thinks he can suspend parliament and force through no deal he has another think coming. We will build a mass movement to save democracy, and everyone who wants to stop this travesty must get ready to mobilize, demonstrate and resist." —Clive Lewis, UK Labour Party MP