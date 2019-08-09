Police raid South Korean sports agency in Cristiano Ronaldo row
South Korean police raided a sports agency as part of a fraud inquiry after Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat out a friendly in Seoul, enraging thousands of fans.
Police said the raid, which followed a criminal complaint, was intended to investigate whether whether the agency lied by claiming Ronaldo was guaranteed to play.
“We raided the office on Thursday,” a Seoul police officer told AFP.
“We are looking into whether the agency proceeded with the match even though they were well aware prior to the game that Ronaldo may not — or was not going to — play.”
A criminal complaint filed by a prosecutor-turned-lawyer accuses agency The Fasta of swindling some 6 billion won (US$4.9 million) worth of ticket sales by saying the contract with the Italian club obliged Ronaldo to play for at least 45 minutes, and not warning buyers that he might not appear.
The lawyer, Oh Seok-hyun, did not go to the match himself but filed the complaint because he “thought it was very unjust”, one of his colleagues told AFP.
The Portuguese striker stayed on the bench throughout last month’s friendly against a K-League all-stars team, with Juventus saying he was rested on medical advice because of muscle fatigue.
The sell-out 65,000 crowd made its displeasure known during the game, which was delayed for an hour after Juventus arrived late from the airport.
The K-League has accused Juventus of “deception” and demanded an apology.
But the club has rejected accusations of deception and misbehavior, with chairman Andrea Agnelli writing to the K-League: “Ronaldo was… obliged, according to our medical staff’s advice, to rest due to a muscle fatigue.
“I definitely reject your accusation of irresponsible behavior, arrogance, of disregard for fans, which we always honor,” he added.
The head of The Fasta, Robin Jang, has been banned from leaving the country and will soon be questioned, police added.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
The NRA quickly pressured President Trump to drop expanded background checks despite universal support
The National Rifle Association swiftly intervened to pressure President Donald Trump to back off his support for expanded background checks for gun purchases after he called for Congress to act following back-to-back mass shootings last weekend.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Trump visited El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday after mass shootings in both cities left 31 people dead and dozens of others injured. Trump told reporters there was “great appetite for background checks” following the recent massacres.
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch shreds Trump’s ‘sociopathic behavior’ during photo-op with mass shooting survivors
MSNBC's Donny Deutsch slammed President Donald Trump's "sociopathic behavior" when he visited mass shooting victims at hospitals in Ohio and Texas.
The president met with victims and first responders in Dayton and El Paso, where an onlooker shot cell phone video of Trump bragging about crowd size and insulting the city's former congressman Beto O'Rourke as "crazy."
"That's a sociopath," Deutsch said. "He's in a hospital -- let's point out that the eight patients did not want to see him. That is sociopathic behavior to go into the hospital after a mass shooting where people are fighting for their lives and to be talking about your rallies and your competitors."
2020 Election
Candidates descend on Iowa state fair to make pitch for 2020
Deep-fried corn dogs, a blistering summer sun, and discerning American voters greet the presidential candidates at Iowa's state fair, a must stop on the early road to the White House.
Two dozen candidates -- 23 Democrats and a longshot Republican primary challenger to President Donald Trump -- will step onto the political soapbox to make their case to attendees at the fair over its 11-day run.
The historic annual event in the state capital Des Moines is expected to host more than a million people this year, from all corners of this largely rural Midwestern state that votes first in the party presidential nomination battles.