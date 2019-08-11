Politicians don’t care about companies employing deported workers — because owners are donors: Dem strategist
Democratic strategist Don Calloway said that he doubts that the owners of the companies employing undocumented workers who were arrested this week, will ever be held accountable. The reason: money.
“Of course, we know large, powerful employers could put a stop to all of this, but there’s no evidence this administration or any administration prior to this one, frankly, to be fair has any interest in going after those folks because they are rich, powerful businessmen who contribute to local and national politicians,” said Calloway.
He admitted that he has no faith that this administration will be any different in the Trump administration.
“Let’s talk about a very inconvenient truth here,” Calloway turned. “In 2004 there was a documentary called ‘Mississippi Chicken‘ which showed the inside of some of these chicken and food processing plants. Haley Barbour — certainly no more staunch Republican in the country than Haley Barbour — even said we cannot have immigration stop in the state of Mississippi because nobody is willing to do the work of these food processing plants.”
Calloway explained that he even tried to use prisoners in the Tyson chicken plant, but they preferred lockup.
“So, these folks, let’s be very, very honest, they’re not taking jobs from Americans,” Calloway said. “They are doing stuff nobody wants to do that frankly humans shouldn’t be having to do in the name of work. We saw it in my home state of Alabama just three or four years ago when they passed a draconian immigration law and the entire seasons of vegetables and fruits were unharvestable.”
Watch the full panel discussion below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CNN
‘The deplorables were the good guys’: Media analyst chuckles at Trump supporters who got movie canceled
CNN media analyst Oliver Darcy couldn't help but chuckle at President Donald Trump and his supporters who freaked out about the film "The Hunt," which has people called "deplorables" being hunted by others with guns.
Fox News ran a full day of stories about the film, fueling the anger of the president and his supporters, who former Sec. Hillary Clinton called "a basket of deplorables." Universal Studios effectively canceled the release of the film due to the uprising.
Ironically, however, the so-called "deplorables" were the heroes of the film, meaning Trump supporters got a film canceled that painted so-called "deplorables" in not only a positive light, but the saviors of a world where "globalist elites" are in control.
Breaking Banner
Scaramucci turns on Trump — saying GOP might need a new candidate for 2020
A former ally of President Donald Trump, Anthony Scaramucci, has had a very public falling out, and it just got worse.
The feud began when Scaramucci appeared on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher." Trump then spent his Saturday going after Scaramucci as a result. Scaramucci ultimately left the president's loyal follower list, saying that Trump eventually turns on everyone that was his friend.
NBC News reporter explains why the medical examiner must be ‘extra careful’ in Epstein case
Already conspiracy theories are swirling around the death of accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein. After the medical examiner released a statement saying there is more information needed, NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian explained there was a reason to be more cautious.
"I spoke to an official about this process who said this is not unusual," he explained. "In cases like this, the medical examiner needs to be extra careful. There's not only a pending criminal investigation; civil attorneys are swarming. In fact, he had a private forensic pathologist attend this autopsy."
He noted having another person witness the autopsy also isn't unusual, particularly if there is a chance of civil litigation. He explained that the Epstein estate could sue, but also his victims could sue for not being able to have their day in court.