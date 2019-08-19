President vows he won’t build a Trump Tower Greenland

President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that he would not build a Trump Tower Greenland.

A photoshoped picture of a Trump town in a Greenland villiage has been making the rounds on the internet.

Trump tweeted out the picture on Monday.

“I promise not to do this to Greenland!” Trump claimed.

Trump also famously claimed he was not working on a Trump Tower Moscow deal, when in fact that was a lie.

But Trump’s most famous lie is likely his claim that Mexico would pay for his border wall.

