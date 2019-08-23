‘Pretty brutal day on Wall St’: CNN explains impact of Trump’s trade wars and Twitter tirades
On Friday, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade against China.
….better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
The president seemed triggered by recent reports that his trade wars with China are hurting key U.S. industries and destabilizing the stock market.
Even as most economic indicators point to the president’s erratic trade policy as the driver of market instability, the president has resorted to blaming the head of the Federal Reserve.
On Friday, CNN explained how the president’s behavior is wreaking havoc on Wall Street.
“Those tweets, plus China’s new tariffs equal a pretty brutal day as you can see on Wall Street, with the Dow tumbling,” CNN’s Brooke Baldwin explained. The Dow dropped over 500 points Friday. As Barron’s reports, Powell had actually eased fears in the market, right before Trump revved them up again.
“Trump didn’t stop with China or its president, who he compared to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, the man Trump nominated to lead the agency two years ago.”
“Today, President Trump asked whether Jerome Powell or President Xi was the biggest enemy of the U.S.” She added.
Watch:
