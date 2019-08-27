Prominent Republican explains how ‘cracks within the party’ are becoming exposed

President Donald Trump’s behavior appears to be increasingly erratic and even self-destructive, and a growing number of people within his party have become willing to speak out against him.

On Monday, while appearing on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele explained what these developments mean in response to a clip of three conservative figures — Anthony Scaramucci, Rep. Justin Amash, and former Rep. Joe Walsh — all sounding the alarm about Trump. They all claimed that many Republicans acknowledge behind closed doors that Trump is unfit for office.

“What these gentlemen are saying is something that all of us hear every day, in some form or another,” Steele said.

He continued: “What it reveals is a couple of things. One: Self-interest, for some people who may be trying to position themselves for other things. But it also, I think, shows some cracks within the party itself. The numbers have begun to soften a little bit. Yes, the hard base — don’t get it too construed the wrong way — the hard base is still there. But that’s not the entire Republican Party! And you had a lot of Republicans, particularly Republican women, who supported this president in the last election who’ve now softened.”

Watch the clip below:

Former RNC Chairman @MichaelSteele on the “revealing” criticism of Trump by Republicans: It “shows some cracks within the Party itself.” Though the “hard base” still supports Trump, many “who supported this President in the last election have now softened.” pic.twitter.com/0yJndHgIiS — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) August 26, 2019