Putin opponent Alexei Navalny freed after 30 days in jail
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was released on Friday after serving 30 days in jail for planning opposition protests, which have grown into a movement that has shaken Moscow since last month.
Police were present outside the prison on his release but made no move to re-arrest him, as they have when other opposition figures were freed recently.
Navalny emerged from jail smiling, wearing a sweatshirt and sports trousers and with a bag slung over his shoulder.
The opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner immediately condemned “acts of terror” by Russian authorities in putting down protests in Moscow in recent weeks.
“The movement will continue to grow and the regime will strongly regret what it has done,” he told journalists.
Navalny was arrested in Moscow on July 24 as he left his home to go jogging and buy flowers for his wife’s birthday.
The move came as authorities sought to crush a new wave of opposition protests over the exclusion of several opposition figures, including allies of Navalny, from local Moscow polls on September 8.
As he enters his third decade in power, President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings have dropped significantly and critics say the authorities fear any outlet calling for wider political change.
Navalny, 43, a Yale-educated lawyer, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating laws on the organisation of demonstrations.
During his incarceration, he was treated in hospital for what doctors called a “severe allergic reaction”, while Navalny said he might have been “poisoned”.
Several banned demonstrations to demand free elections in Moscow have led to thousands of arrests in recent weeks in some of the largest opposition protests since Putin’s return to the Kremlin in 2012.
Most of the Moscow opposition leaders are in jail, while Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation has been targeted by authorities.
Whistleblower hands House Dems evidence of ‘inappropriate’ interference on Trump’s tax returns
A federal employee turned over “credible” evidence to House Democrats of possible “inappropriate efforts to influence” the IRS presidential audit process, House lawyers said in a court filing Tuesday.
In July, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., sued Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin after the latter rejected the panel’s request for six years of Trump’s tax returns. On Tuesday, House lawyers cited the new evidence in a motion asking a federal judge to rule without trial that the Treasury Department is required by law to turn over the president’s tax returns.
‘Manic, unhinged and unnerving’: MSNBC host warns that Trump’s erratic behavior has ‘crossed the threshold’
MSNBC guest host John Heilemann warned on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s behavior has been “manic, unhinged, and unnerving” in recent days — and some fear it will only get worse.
Heilemann was filling in for Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House.”
He noted at the top of the show that Trump’s behavior has driven a consensus this week that he’s even less even-keeled than usual — which is saying a lot.
“The world is reeling and offering a collective judgment of O-M-G and W-T-F,” Heilmann said. He then played a clip of Trump’s bizarre, belligerent, and blatantly racist comments. He claimed that “no one can be trusted,” that Jews who vote for Democrats are “disloyal,” and that he is “the Chosen One.”
Bolsonaro’s ‘disastrous’ policies on Amazon led to fires, say observers
"We must stand together behind the Indigenous communities and leaders across the Amazon region—from Brazil to Ecuador and beyond. For them the Amazon is more than the lungs of the world, it is their home."
The Amazon is burning and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is to blame.
That's the general consensus from observers and green groups who say the right-wing firebrand's anti-environmental policies shoulder the lion's share of the responsibility for thousands of fires across the rainforest, known as the world's lungs