Quarter of world’s population facing extreme water stress
Nearly a quarter of the world’s population lives in 17 countries facing extremely high water stress, close to “day zero” conditions when the taps run dry, according to a report released Tuesday.
The World Resources Institute’s Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas ranked water stress, drought risk and riverine flood risk using a peer-reviewed methodology.
“Agriculture, industry, and municipalities are drinking up 80 percent of available surface and groundwater in an average year” in the 17 worst affected countries, WRI said.
“When demand rivals supply, even small dry shocks – which are set to increase due to climate change – can produce dire consequences” such as the recent crises in Cape Town, Sao Paulo and Chennai.
Qatar, Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Jordan, Libya, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, UAE, San Marino, Bahrain, India, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Oman and Botswana made up the top 17.
“Water stress is the biggest crisis no one is talking about. Its consequences are in plain sight in the form of food insecurity, conflict and migration, and financial instability,” said Andrew Steer, CEO of WRI.
Another 27 countries comprised the “high baseline water stress” list and a full list can be found here: https://www.wri.org/our-work/project/aqueduct/
The Middle East and North Africa are home to 12 of the most stressed countries, while India, which is ranked 13, has more than three times the population of the other 16 in its category combined.
“The recent water crisis in Chennai gained global attention, but various areas in India are experiencing chronic water stress as well,” said Shashi Shekhar, India’s former water secretary, adding that the tool could help authorities identify and prioritize risks.
Even countries with low average water stress can have dire hotspots, the report found. While the US ranks a comfortable 71 on the list, the state of New Mexico faces water stress on par with the UAE.
The great Texodus of 2020: How Republican retirements can finally change gun laws
Seven House Republicans have announced plans to retire in the last two weeks. Four are from Texas and their departures may be enough to turn the once Republican stronghold from red to purplish — and drastically change the long-stalled gun debate in America.
What was once a reliably Republican state has been steadily trending away from the Grand Old Party in recent years. Republicans lost more than a dozen state legislative seats in Texas in the 2018 midterms when former congressman and now Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke gave GOP Sen. Ted Cruz the challenge of his political career, including 12 House seats and two Senate seats. Democrats now have a shot at finally breaking the GOP trifecta, which would be huge for federal redistricting state-level policy on issues like gun control.
AFP/File / Rodger BOSCH A picture taken on May 10, 2017 shows a boat lying on the sand at the Theewaterskloof Dam, which has less than 20% of it's water capacity, near Villiersdorp, about 108 km from Cape Town
The US shooting victims: what we know
A hero mother shielding her infant, Mexican nationals shopping just across the border, a 15-year-old soccer player: details began to emerge Monday of the 31 victims of back-to-back shootings in Texas and Ohio -- and the stories behind the grim statistics.
In many ways the victims are a cross-section of America: grandparents shopping at an El Paso Walmart and young adults enjoying a late night out with friends in Dayton.
Angie Englisbee, 86, was in the Walmart check-out line when she was killed, CNN reported, while 25-year-old Thomas McNichols, a father of four described as a "gentle giant" by his aunt, was gunned down in the Ohio attack, according to the Dayton Daily News.