Racist NY paramedic caught mocking the ‘animals’ she is supposed to be helping
An EMT in New York is being called out by one of her own coworkers for mocking the people she’s supposed to be helping as “animals” in social media posts.
Local news station WPIX 11 reports that paramedic Cathy Albano recently described an incident in which she was called to treat people with injuries as “the animals stabbing each other.”
In another social media post, Albano attacked residents of a neighborhood in Brooklyn for calling the police after a mass shooting in the area.
“Why are you yelling for police,” she wrote. “The police are too busy trying to dry out their uniforms from the water bucket attack. Stop calling the police when your ass is in danger, call a crackhead instead.”
One of Albano’s coworkers, who for the time being is remaining anonymous, tells WPIX that there is concern among other EMTs about her attacks on the communities she’s supposed to be working for as an EMT.
“EMS is a frustrating job, I get that, but there is no excuse around it,” the coworker explained.
A representative from NYU Langone Medical Center, where Albano is employed, tells WPIX that it is looking into the social media posts and is taking accusations of racism “very seriously.”
Watch WPIX’s coverage below.
Trump pal Tom Barrack was pocketing money from Saudis after 2016 transition meetings: report
According to a report from Bloomberg, close Donald Trump associate Tom Barrack was taking money from Saudi Arabian interests -- as well as meeting with them -- while he was also employed helping out the president's transition team.
The report states that Barrack -- who is also being investigated for his part in planning the president's inauguration -- was working both sides of the fence in 2016.
Pointing out that "Tom Barrack, the investor and longtime friend of President Donald Trump, was an early advocate of strengthening ties between the White House and Saudi Arabia," Bloomberg adds, "Barrack had pursued business across the Middle East for decades, but he hadn’t done a deal with the massive Saudi fund. That changed after Trump’s 2016 presidential run, a time when Barrack straddled multiple roles -- a leader of Colony [Capital Inc.], a campaign adviser and a key member of the presidential transition team."
Jared Kushner meets Egypt’s Sisi for Mideast peace plan talks
US President Donald Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner met Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo to discuss Washington's plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
Both sides discussed "ways to consolidate peace and stability in the region in light of the instability it suffers from," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.
"Kushner recounted the contacts the US delegation had made with various parties to set the negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis back on track," it added.
The US envoy is on a regional tour which has already taken him to Jordan and Israel to discuss the controversial peace plan, already rejected by the Palestinians.
