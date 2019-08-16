‘Raise a glass to freedom’: Legendary actor Peter Fonda’s life celebrated following his passing

The life of legendary actor and political activist Peter Fonda was celebrated on Friday following the actor’s passing.

“Two-time Oscar nominee Peter Fonda, who became a counterculture icon when he co-wrote, produced and starred in seminal 1969 road movie ‘Easy Rider,’ then showed Hollywood he could act about three decades later in ‘Ulee’s Gold,’ died on Friday from lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79,” Variety reported Friday.

A statement on behalf of the family was released by his wife Parky.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts…And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom,” the family urged.

“I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother,” Jane Fonda said. “The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

Captain America’s seat is empty as her most famous rider is on his final journey…. thank you #PeterFonda for helping change American cinema Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/WPqCh3wAqy — Peter Vroutos (@themothboy) August 16, 2019

the boys are battling satan’s slaves in heaven now. RIP. pic.twitter.com/jiv6QedTVd — john (@johnsemley3000) August 16, 2019

First Peter Fonda flick I remember laying eyes on was Ulee's Gold, just such a masterful show of restraint and character detail. Strange that it was his only acting Oscar nod. #RIPPeterFonda #PeterFonda pic.twitter.com/sUdGCHrfuY — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) August 16, 2019

RIP #PeterFonda. A legend not only on screen but for helping create the independent film industry. There will never be another like him. Our condolences to Bridget and his family ☮️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ADInCZXvSb — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) August 16, 2019

Rest In Peace to Peter Fonda. Such a natural and authentic onscreen presence. Loved him in “Ulee’s Gold” and of course “Easy Rider,” plus “3:10 to Yuma,” “The Hired Hand,” “Split Image”…#PeterFonda — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) August 16, 2019