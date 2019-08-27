Rep. Sean Duffy plans to save his newborn’s life using pre-existing conditions protections he tried to kill

Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy (R) announced this week that he is stepping down from his House seat to care for his ninth child who is expected to be born with a heart condition.

Think Progress noted on Tuesday that Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, plan to take advantage of the pre-existing conditions protections provided by President Barack Obama’s health care reform law.

Duffy’s child is expected to need surgery soon after birth.

As a congressman, Duffy repeatedly voted to kill the same protections that may now save his child’s life.

“We pay the full boat for [Cobra insurance coverage] so we can transition and with the condition of the baby, we have that complete coverage,” Duffy told Fox News on Tuesday. “But, yeah, you are right. I had to look at that and make sure that with, open heart surgery, we had coverage to make sure that, you know, we could pay for that and we have got that worked out. So, thank God, that’s not a consideration as we look to the birth.”

According to Think Progress, Duffy repeatedly tried to repeal Obamacare without a replacement.

During his eight years in Congress, Duffy repeatedly voted to destroy Obamacare and undermine the pre-existing condition protections. He enthusiastically voted for Trumpcare in 2017, which would have made insurance coverage significantly less affordable for those with pre-existing conditions, and just this May he voted against the Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019.

