Republican congressman announces having ‘epiphany’ that teens shouldn’t own assault rifles
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he came to an “epiphany” on gun control.
After the Republican Party worked as a unit to oppose any possible gun control, Kinzinger said that he isn’t sure if it’s popular or will poll well, but he thinks that perhaps there should be better background checks before someone buys a gun. The bigotry of low expectations from Republicans on sensible gun control has helped set the bar. Kinzinger wants to raise it a few inches.
His second “epiphany” was that teenagers should probably not own assault rifles. While that wouldn’t have stopped the mass shootings this past week in Gilroy, El Paso or Dayton, assault weapons it would prevent a teenager from being able to purchase an assault weapon any place that requires background checks.
He noted that in the U.S. the age to buy a handgun is 21, so he thinks the age for an assault weapon should match it.
Kinzinger claimed that he wasn’t sure if the issue would “poll well,” saying “I don’t care.” In fact, an overwhelming majority of Americans support not only banning assault weapons for teenagers, but for anyone. Americans also support stricter background checks.
Cuomo noted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has zero intention of passing any restrictions on guns, so any bill that Kinzinger pushes in Congress isn’t likely to go anywhere.
“Well, all I can say to him is my opinion and, you know, the — I guess epiphany I came to in terms of — are these going to stop all shootings, no. But if it can stop one shooting from happening, we got to do it,” he said. “I think if it came back to me, even in its current form, there’s some things I don’t like, I would probably vote for it.”
Kinzinger is currently polling at 58 percent up against his Democratic challenger Sara Dady at 42 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Watch the full interview below:
CNN’s Chris Cuomo gets emotional interviewing shooting survivor: ‘If I could trade my life…’
On Monday, CNN's Chris Cuomo teared up as he spoke to Christopher Grant, a survivor of the El Paso shooting who took a bullet to try to help others get out safely, from his hospital bed.
"You saw this man firing at people and you threw things at him to get his attention, and knowing he was going to fire at you," said Cuomo. "You could have run away."
"I think a lot of men would have done that," said Grant.
"But what does it say about you that you did it?" said Cuomo.
"It says my father raised me that way, he was in the Air Force and he was a great man," said Grant. "If I could be half the man that my dad was, then I would be a great man too, but I’m not."
‘Bingo’: Biden says he’s coming for your guns if you have an assault weapon
During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden said that he intends to ban assault weapons if elected president, and he would accompany it with a national gun buyback program to eliminate as many existing weapons as possible from circulation.
"I was able to get one passed," said Biden, citing the 1994 assault weapons ban that, while it was never conclusively linked to a drop in crime, was marked by a dramatic reduction in mass shooting deaths. "Does anybody think it made any sense that someone is able to walk into a gun store, buy an assault weapon that has multiple rounds or buy an assault weapon that has 100 rounds ... do you want more of them on the street? Do we want to do that?"
McConnell adviser destroyed on CNN for suggesting the Ohio shooter believed ‘Elizabeth Warren-type stuff’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Clinton White House adviser Keith Boykin and Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings clashed over President Donald Trump's rhetoric and its impact on violence and mass shootings.
"President Trump blames the Internet, video games, mental health laws and the media, but nothing about his rhetoric," said host Erin Burnett to Boykin. "Your reaction?"
"He’s wrong. He’s inconsistent," said Boykin. "When President Trump took office, he said that this American carnage stops right here and right now. Since that time we had Las Vegas, Gilroy, Mississippi, Parkland, Virginia Beach, Dayton, El Paso. This is out of control. Donald Trump is indirectly responsible for this. He’s inciting the rhetoric that’s encouraging this. Instead of doing something about guns, he’s blaming the wrong people and the wrong things. Every country has people with mental health issues. Every country has people who have access to social media and access to the Internet. Every country has access to video games. Not every country has access to guns the way they do in this country. And not every country has a racist president as we do."