Republican was so wasted that when police asked for ID — he handed them his American Express card: report

A Pennsylvania Republican is in hot water with the law after being arrested after being found unconscious in his vehicle — which was blocking traffic.
“Washington City Councilman Matthew Staniszewski was arrested for driving under the influence Monday afternoon, the fourth time he has been accused of that offense,” the Observer-Reporter said on Tuesday.
When approaching the vehicle, police noticed “an empty airplane-sized bottle of Mojo Shot on the floor” of the vehicle.
“Police asked Staniszewski for his driver’s license, but he instead handed over his American Express card, police said. The officer again asked him for his driver’s license,” the newspaper reported.
The Republican elected official then showed the officer his councilman badge. Finally, he handed over his whole wallet, and the officer located his driver’s license.
“Police asked Staniszewski if he was OK, but they said he only stared at the officer. Police reported his eyes were glassy and bloodshot,” the newspaper reported. “Staniszewski allegedly ignored several commands to get out of the vehicle, but eventually complied. He required assistance walking and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, police said.”
When police searched his vehicle, they found “four empty airplane-sized bottles of Tito’s vodka in a Burger King bag, as well as a full bottle.”
“Police did not perform a field-sobriety test out of concern that Staniszewski would fall and hurt himself,” the newspaper noted.
