Republican was so wasted that when police asked for ID — he handed them his American Express card: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Pennsylvania Republican is in hot water with the law after being arrested after being found unconscious in his vehicle — which was blocking traffic.

“Washington City Councilman Matthew Staniszewski was arrested for driving under the influence Monday afternoon, the fourth time he has been accused of that offense,” the Observer-Reporter said on Tuesday.

When approaching the vehicle, police noticed “an empty airplane-sized bottle of Mojo Shot on the floor” of the vehicle.

“Police asked Staniszewski for his driver’s license, but he instead handed over his American Express card, police said. The officer again asked him for his driver’s license,” the newspaper reported.

The Republican elected official then showed the officer his councilman badge. Finally, he handed over his whole wallet, and the officer located his driver’s license.

“Police asked Staniszewski if he was OK, but they said he only stared at the officer. Police reported his eyes were glassy and bloodshot,” the newspaper reported. “Staniszewski allegedly ignored several commands to get out of the vehicle, but eventually complied. He required assistance walking and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, police said.”

When police searched his vehicle, they found “four empty airplane-sized bottles of Tito’s vodka in a Burger King bag, as well as a full bottle.”

“Police did not perform a field-sobriety test out of concern that Staniszewski would fall and hurt himself,” the newspaper noted.

Watch:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

