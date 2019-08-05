Republicans are already turning their back on the survivors of ‘three days of deadly violence’: CNN reporter
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reported Jim Sciutto reported the hard truth: Republicans are already moving to ignore the series of horrific mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.
“We learned a lot today,” said Sciutto, who interviewed Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) after he broke his party’s silence by coming on the network to oppose meaningful action on gun control. “The president’s reaction and the reaction of the one Republican lawmaker who agreed to come on our broadcast earlier this morning. The president teed up the possibility of discussing background checks, possibly linked to immigration reform, and then dropped that idea by the time he made his public comments.”
“I spoke to a Republican congressman from Florida, Ted Yoho — of course, Florida experienced its own horrible shooting in Parkland — and heard a succession of talking points on why gun control and background checks, et cetera, don’t work or aren’t enough or we shouldn’t rush to judgment,” said Sciutto. “I even had what amounted to something of a bizarre conversation with him. Him making the argument that knives and arson are as dangerous as high-powered weapons and high-powered ammunition with high-capacity magazines.”
“But that seemed to be where the conversation is,” said Sciutto. “So from a political point of view, based on what we heard today, from Republican lawmakers and the president, and by the way a lack of desire from Republican lawmakers to come on the air and even address the issue, it doesn’t seem that a remarkable three days of deadly violence have changed the political calculus and that is — it is truly remarkable.”
“I’ll tell you, here in El Paso, where people are suffering through the effects of 22 people being gunned down, they’re shaking their heads,” said Sciutto. “They’re frustrated, and a little amazed.”
Watch below:
Activism
CNN’s David Urban props up Trump’s claim shooter is mentally ill: ‘What kind of sick person puts on ear protection?’
David Urban, a surrogate for President Donald Trump, told CNN on Monday that the El Paso mass shooter was likely mentally ill because he wore hearing protection during the massacre.
During a panel segment on CNN about President Donald Trump's response to two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, host Jim Sciutto asked Urban if anything would change because of the deaths of 29 people.
"My thoughts and prayers are with those families and their friends," Urban said. "I agree there needs to be much more common sense. We talked about the mental health background checks. You shouldn’t be able to get a weapon if you’re being treated for a mental health issue. That’s just common sense."
CNN
Dem lawmaker explodes with rage at ‘heartless’ Trump for not taking responsibility for his racist rhetoric
Even though President Donald Trump condemned white nationalism during his speech on mass shootings on Monday morning, he just last month fanned the flames of racism by telling four Congresswomen of color to "go back" to their home countries even though they are all American citizens.
Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) appeared on CNN Monday and said that Trump's words speaking out against white nationalism rang hollow given that his entire political career has been fueled by race baiting.
CNN
Republican goes down in flames on CNN after trying to claim knives are just as deadly as guns
On Monday, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) was the only Republican lawmaker willing to come on CNN to talk about next steps in the wake of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio — and he flailed frantically as reporter Jim Sciutto shot down his NRA talking points one by one.
"I know you represent Florida, Parkland, you have experience in this," said Sciutto. "Let’s start with what happens now. You know what needs to be done. You heard the president in a tweet raise the issue of background checks. He’s going to speak shortly. We’ll see if he follows through on that again. Would you support universal background checks as a piece of legislation?"