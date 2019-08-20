Quantcast
Republicans likely to block 'background checks' after Trump's abrupt reversal: report

2 hours ago

After two mass shootings over one weekend, President Donald Trump signaled that he would be open to strengthening background checks.

He promptly dropped his resolve to sign gun regulations one week later when he said that there were already strong background checks on the books.

With the president’s apparent reversal, Republicans in Congress also appear to be abandoning legislation, reports Politico.

“I really don’t see the dynamic having really changed there much,” Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson told Politico. “I don’t anticipate we’re going to pass a federal red flag law.”

“There are a lot of downsides to passing more legislation that doesn’t do anything positive,” Johnson added.

Currently, legislation introduced by Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and a national “red flag” bill is wending through Congress, but Johnson thinks neither measure is likely to pass.

Other Republicans appear open to passing legislation.

“We need to do something to show that we’re doing something rather than just kicking it down the road,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we're investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We've launched a weekly podcast, "We've Got Issues," focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won't find mainstream media bias here. We're not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

