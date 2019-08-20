Republicans likely to block ‘background checks’ after Trump’s abrupt reversal: report

After two mass shootings over one weekend, President Donald Trump signaled that he would be open to strengthening background checks.

He promptly dropped his resolve to sign gun regulations one week later when he said that there were already strong background checks on the books.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the president’s apparent reversal, Republicans in Congress also appear to be abandoning legislation, reports Politico.

“I really don’t see the dynamic having really changed there much,” Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson told Politico. “I don’t anticipate we’re going to pass a federal red flag law.”

“There are a lot of downsides to passing more legislation that doesn’t do anything positive,” Johnson added.

Currently, legislation introduced by Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and a national “red flag” bill is wending through Congress, but Johnson thinks neither measure is likely to pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Republicans appear open to passing legislation.

“We need to do something to show that we’re doing something rather than just kicking it down the road,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN).