Republicans reveal their ignorance of US government with their latest attack on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: columnist
A common right-wing talking point one hears against abolishing the Electoral College and electing presidents via a popular vote in the United States is, “We’re a republic, not a democracy.” Rep. Dan Crenshaw recently used that type of argument during a Twitter exchange with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who favors abolishing the Electoral College.
But New York Times opinion writer Jamelle Bouie, in his latest column, explains why the “We’re a republic, not a democracy” talking point is as bogus as it is elitist.
“If there’s substance behind ‘We’re a republic, not a democracy,’ it’s not as a description of American government,” Bouie explains. “There’s really no difference, in the present, between a ‘republic’ and a ‘democracy’: both connote systems of representation in which sovereignty and authority derive from the public at large. The point of the slogan isn’t to describe who we are, but to claim and co-opt the founding for right-wing politics — to naturalize political inequality and make it the proper order of things.”
On Twitter, Bouie notes, Ocasio-Cortez called for the U.S. to end the Electoral College and “establish a popular vote” in presidential elections — and Crenshaw responded, “Abolishing the electoral college means that politicians will only campaign in and listen to urban areas. That is not a representative democracy. We live in a republic, which means 51% of the population doesn’t get to boss around the other 49%.”
Abolishing the electoral college means that politicians will only campaign in (and listen to) urban areas. That is not a representative democracy.
We live in a republic, which means 51% of the population doesn’t get to boss around the other 49%. https://t.co/eZilBsVhyP
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 24, 2019
I see Fox News is big mad about abolishing the electoral college.
So let’s talk about it.
1) If the GOP were the “silent majority” they claim, they wouldn’t be so scared of a popular vote.
They *know* they aren’t the majority. They rely on establishing minority rule for power.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019
Bouie, in his column, disagrees with Crenshaw’s tweet and sides with Ocasio-Cortez in that debate.
“A presidential candidate who focused only on America’s cities and urban centers would lose — there just aren’t enough votes,” Bouie writes. “Republicans live in cities just as Democrats live in rural areas. Under a popular vote, candidates would still have to build national coalitions across demographic and geographic lines. The difference is that those coalitions would involve every region of the country instead of a handful of competitive states in the Rust Belt and parts of the South.”
Bouie goes on to note where the “we’re a republic, not a democracy” talking point comes from. Historian/author Nicole Hemmer, according to Bouie, traces it back to the 1930s and early 1940s and people on the right who disagreed with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt that the U.S. should enter World War II.
Subsequently, Bouie explains, the “we’re a republic, not a democracy” claim was used by the far-right John Birch Society. In a 1961 speech, founder Robert Welch declared, “This is a republic, not a democracy. Let’s keep it that way.”
Bouie concludes by reflecting on the nefarious intentions behind the seemingly simple slogan.
“What lies behind that quip, in other words, is an impulse against democratic representation,” Bouie stresses. “It is part and parcel of the drive to make American government a closed domain for a select, privileged few.”
‘Donald Trump has never been a billionaire’: Watch David Cay Johnston explain what tax returns will reveal
President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to see the light of day after Deutsche Bank revealed on Tuesday that they had copies of key tax documents.
"And we've got some breaking news stemming from Donald Trump’s fight with House Democrats," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported.
"It has to do with Donald Trump’s tax returns. Capital One and Deutsche Bank had until 4:00 p.m. Eastern today to respond to a court order on whether or not they were in possession of Donald Trump’s tax returns, and while Capital One says it doesn’t have any copies, Deutsche Bank responded differently," she explained. "They say they have quote, responsive returns for either Trump, members of his family or his companies, but the names are right now redacted."
Breaking Banner
Columnist blasts Trump’s ‘support for prejudice and xenophobia’ in upcoming Supreme Court case
On Tuesday, Harry Litman released a scorching column in the Washington Post, castigating President Donald Trump's administration for its role in advocating to strike civil rights protections for LGBTQ workers in a pair of cases before the Supreme Court.
"The argument puts the administration at odds with its own Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has concluded that Title VII — which forbids many employment actions taken 'because of' a person's 'sex' — does protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation," wrote Litman. "The solicitor general, which has final authority for representing the administration in the Supreme Court, essentially kicked the EEOC to the curb. Given the high political profile of the case and the issue, the decision likely was made with the input of the White House and with an eye toward its impact on President Trump’s reelection prospects."
CNN
Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump's tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.