Retired admiral wallops Trump’s GOP flunkies as he jumps into Senate race to unseat Iowa’s Joni Ernst

On Monday, Iowa Starting Line reported that Vice Adm. Michael Franken has announced his Democratic candidacy for Senate in Iowa, challenging pro-Trump GOP Sen. Joni Ernst.
Hailing from Sioux Center in the most conservative part of the state, Franken has a massive military résumé, having served as Deputy for Military Operations for AFRICOM, Chief of Legislative Affairs for the Navy Department, and Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He is also one of the few high-ranking officers to have opposed the Iraq war.
“I was trained to not bow to political pressure and to do what’s right,” said Franken in his campaign announcement video. “One thing was clear, the occupation of Iraq would be a disaster. I alone in the room voted for a fourth option — no.”
“Whether working as a boy in the rolling fields of Sioux County or serving watch on the high seas, I was used to standing alone,” Franken said. “And that day I did. I wasn’t surprised that everyone else in the room did the White House’s bidding, but like millions of other Americans, I was disappointed when Congress fell in line, too.”
In his video, Franken vowed to do right by the American people. “The Republicans are afraid to ever stand up to Donald Trump, and D.C. Democrats aren’t bold enough to confront the climate crisis, the health care industry, and Wall Street,” he said.
Ernst has already attracted multiple Democratic challengers, most prominently Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, who gained the early backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Dems will benefit from Joe Walsh acting like a ‘Rottweiler biting Trump’s corpulent ass’: columnist
In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political commentator Michael Tomasky admitted that former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh stands no chance of unseating Donald Trump as the Republican party's 2020 presidential candidate -- but that his upstart campaign may drive a wedge between the president and wavering GOP voters.
As Tomasky explains it, "On the one hand, Walsh is obviously not going to win the Republican nomination for president. He served a mere one term in Congress. He may not raise much money and thus may not be able to run anything like a conventional campaign."
GOP facing a ‘political tsunami’ in 2020 if they don’t dump Trump now: Morning Joe panel
A "Morning Joe" interview with former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) -- nnounced a primary challenge against President Donald Trump -- turned into a discussion on the Republican party's prospects in 2020 if the increasingly unpopular Trump remains at the top of the ticket.
With underdog Walsh making his pitch to unseat Trump as the GOP's nominee, saying, "He's unqualified, he is unfit, he's a child, he's reckless, he's erratic, he's a narcissist, he's mean, he's cruel and he lies every time he opens his mouth," he then made the case that GOP is in big trouble.
"If he's our nominee in 2020, the Republican Party is going to get spanked because young people don't like Trump, women don't like Trump and people who live in the suburbs don't like Trump," Walsh explained. "I heard you earlier, Joe, the Republican Party right now is at a real crossroads and because of Trump they're in trouble."
Bernie Sanders calls out Mitch McConnell for ignoring protesting coal miners and blocking $15 minimum wage
"I say to Senator McConnell: Stop worrying about your billionaire friends, they're doing just fine. Start worrying about the working families of your state and around this country."
Hours after rallying with striking AT&T workers in Louisville, Kentucky, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday used his visit to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home state to blast the Republican for refusing to allow a vote on legislation to raise the minimum wage and turning his back on laid off coal miners protesting over lack of pay.