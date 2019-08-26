Retired admiral wallops Trump’s GOP flunkies as he jumps into Senate race to unseat Iowa’s Joni Ernst

On Monday, Iowa Starting Line reported that Vice Adm. Michael Franken has announced his Democratic candidacy for Senate in Iowa, challenging pro-Trump GOP Sen. Joni Ernst.

Hailing from Sioux Center in the most conservative part of the state, Franken has a massive military résumé, having served as Deputy for Military Operations for AFRICOM, Chief of Legislative Affairs for the Navy Department, and Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He is also one of the few high-ranking officers to have opposed the Iraq war.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was trained to not bow to political pressure and to do what’s right,” said Franken in his campaign announcement video. “One thing was clear, the occupation of Iraq would be a disaster. I alone in the room voted for a fourth option — no.”

“Whether working as a boy in the rolling fields of Sioux County or serving watch on the high seas, I was used to standing alone,” Franken said. “And that day I did. I wasn’t surprised that everyone else in the room did the White House’s bidding, but like millions of other Americans, I was disappointed when Congress fell in line, too.”

In his video, Franken vowed to do right by the American people. “The Republicans are afraid to ever stand up to Donald Trump, and D.C. Democrats aren’t bold enough to confront the climate crisis, the health care industry, and Wall Street,” he said.

Ernst has already attracted multiple Democratic challengers, most prominently Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, who gained the early backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the campaign announcement video below: