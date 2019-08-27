REVEALED: Bill Barr shelled out $30,000 at Trump Hotel DC for upcoming holiday extravaganza

President Donald Trump is about to score a whopping $30,000 from one of his own appointees, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold.

In a Tuesday report, Fahrenthold reported obtaining a contract from the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, where Attorney General Bill Barr will be hosting a 200-person holiday party.

The holiday extravaganza is scheduled to have a buffet and four-hour open bar for about 200 people, according to the contract obtained by The Post.

Barr claimed that he only signed with Trump’s hotel because The Willard and The Mayflower were both booked. He also noted that the party was paid for personally, not by any government entity.

“Career ethics officials were consulted, and they determined that ethics rules did not prohibit him from hosting his annual party at the Trump hotel,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the party is not a Justice Department event.

It’s just another in a long line of concerns that ethics officials have with the president scoring major cash from special interest groups, foreign government and leaders, and others willing to spend money at Trump properties to increase their influence.

Monday at a press conference during the Group of 7 conference, Trump pitched that he should have the G7 summit next year at his golf resort in Doral, Florida. The cost would prove overwhelming for the Secret Service to secure the location, according to experts.

Barr has been accused of protecting Trump as his own personal lawyer when Barr should be working for the American government.

Read the full report from The Washington Post.