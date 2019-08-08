Quantcast
REVEALED: Notorious Trump Tower meeting in 2016 the target of congressional inquiry with major US banks

Published

1 min ago

on

More details have emerged about the financial documents obtained by congressional investigators related to the Trump family’s business relationships with Russian oligarchs.

In an update to an earlier report, Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus reveals that major Wall Street firms have given investigators “records on Russian business people connected to a Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 involving members of Trump’s family.”

Although Ballhaus does not name a specific person, she is likely referring to Aras Agalarov, the Russian oligarch that arranged the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which Donald Trump Jr. was told he would receive “dirt” on Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government’s efforts to help his father win the presidency.

Agalarov and Trump collaborated to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013, and Trump even appeared in a music video for Agalarov’s son, Emin, who at the time was an aspiring pop star.

In addition to receiving information about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, Congress has also requested “any information the banks may have about Russians connected to conversations the Trump organization officials had about a potential real-estate development in Moscow,” the Journal reports.

