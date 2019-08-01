Quantcast
REVEALED: Trump’s ‘controversial’ legal defense fund paid bills for Stephen Miller and a top Kushner aide

1 min ago

A new report from the Daily Beast reveals that President Donald Trump’s Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust has paid over a half million dollars to law firms that have defended White House aide Stephen Miller and top Jared Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz.

According to the report, Berkowitz’s most recent financial disclosure form shows that he received “about $109,000 in legal services from the fund last year,” while Miller benefited from “precisely $40,000 in legal expenses covered by fund.”

The report describes the fund as “controversial,” and in the past the vehicle has refused to publicly disclose people who have benefited from its payouts.

Details of the payments are now coming to light, however, ever since former special counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

School board member who wished for Rashida Tlaib to ‘just die’ won’t seek re-election

26 mins ago

August 1, 2019

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

Members of the Squad, the young female lawmakers of color being targeted by President Donald Trump, continue to reveal major biases of right-wing public officials.

Daniel Leonard, a member of the Toms River Board of Education in New Jersey, has announced he's not going to seek re-election after he posted an offensive message about Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to social media, reports Asbury Park press.

He put up a picture of Tlaib, adding the caption: "My life would be complete if she/they die."

Pelosi tells Trump to ask his ‘slum lord’ son-in-law Kushner about the ‘rodent infestations’ in his Baltimore properties

31 mins ago

August 1, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday struck back at President Donald Trump for his recent attacks on the city of Baltimore, which the president described as "dangerous" and "filthy."

Via CNN's Manu Raju, Pelosi said that Trump "doesn't know what he's talking about" when it comes to Baltimore and suggested that he "ask his son-in-law, who's a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations" in the city.

Speaker Pelosi, responding to Trump’s attacks on Baltimore, says: “So the president - this comes as no surprise - really doesn't know what he's talking about. But maybe you could ask his son-in-law, who's a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations."

Texas school superintendent suspended for head-butting colleague while drunk at a Whataburger

32 mins ago

August 1, 2019

According to a report from CBS-DFW, the school board for the Ysleta Independent School District in El Paso has suspended Superintendent Xavier De La Torre for a drunken altercation that occurred back in June where he head-butted one of his colleagues.

The report states that the board just became aware of the incident which occurred at a popular Whataburger.

According to police, DeLa Torre was in San Antonio attending a seminar and that he appeared to be intoxicated while eating at a fast food location when he head-butted Superintendent Jose Espinoza of the Socorro Independent School District. Police state that Espinoza punched De La Torre in self-defense.

