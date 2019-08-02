‘Rhymes with duck’: Chris Hayes breaks down how Trumpism ‘stained’ Republicans — even in Texas
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Friday reported on the “political earthquake in Trump country” as more and more Republicans are choosing to retire rather than share the ballot with President Donald Trump in 2020.
“Amidst all the angsty hand-wringing about the Democratic circular firing squad in the last round of debates, there is something more interesting happening on the ground, right now, among Republicans,” Hayes noted.
“In the last week three Texas congressmen decided to call it quits, and that includes one of the most politically skilled and able members of the House Republican caucus, Will Hurd,” he explained. “He is one of only three Republicans anywhere in a Hillary Clinton district that managed to survive the 2018 blue wave. He represents 800 miles of border with Mexico. He’s the only Republican African American in the House and him saying goodbye is quite simply a huge deal.”
The host displayed a tweet by Texas Tribune DC bureau chief Abby Livingston.
My phone is absolutely exploding with texts from Republican operatives reacting to the retirement. ALL have a word I don't normally use on this forum and my mother highly disapproves of…but it rhymes with duck.
— Abby Livingston (@TexasTribAbby) August 2, 2019
“Now we’re seeing this in all these suburbs that Republicans have counted on in the past as well. Despite the blue wave in 2018, there were few representatives in close races who managed to hang on. But now in just the past little stretch of time, two of them, Will Hurd and Pete Olson are retiring because frankly, I think, they can read the writing on the wall,” he suggested.
“This is not just a story about Texas. This is a story about the kinds of voters Donald Trump is alienating, that Trumpism is alienating,” he explained. “What is happening in Texas is Will Hurd and Pete Olson realizing their constituents don’t like Donald Trump, and reelection is practically impossible because they are stained by the president.”
Watch:
Here are the top three mistakes Trump made in his failed nomination of Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe
President Donald Trump's failure to confirm a Texas Republican as Director of National Intelligence was caused by multiple White House mistakes, Politico reported Friday.
Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) withdrew his nomination on Friday, only five days after Trump announced his pick in a tweet.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1155580142225383425
"The head-spinning turnaround is the latest example of a Trump administration pick going down after President Donald Trump moved to appoint a key official without first gathering the backing of senior lawmakers or conducting a thorough background examination," Politico reported.
Liz Cheney ripped online after bizarre defense of her dad’s invasion of Iraq: ‘Your daddy is a dick’
The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney received harsh criticism online after attempting to defend her father's infamous push for the United States to invade and occupy Iraq.
For days, Rep. Liz Cheney as been defending the position taken by Montana Governor Steve Bullock that the United States should be open to preemptively launching nuclear attacks. Bullock was criticized for his position by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during the second round of Democratic debates.
"Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country. We don't need any more, thanks," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted on Tuesday.