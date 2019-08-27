Rick Wilson destroys Trump in expletive-laden rant for complaining about Puerto Rican disaster aid
On Tuesday, with another massive storm heading for Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump whined about the cost of disaster relief for the island in a tweet.
In response, Never Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson fired off a barrage of white-hot anger in an expletive-laced tweet, both laying into Trump for his dismissal of an island of Americans — and knocking Democrats for not doing more to register Puerto Rican voters in Florida when the president says offensive things like this.
1. They’re American citizens, you fucking choad.
2. You’re 300 pounds of shit poured into a suit.
3. Democrats STILL aren’t working to organize Puerto Rican voters in Florida, and that’s because even though this douche hands it to them on a platter they SUCK AT POLITICS. https://t.co/ACSFDQ56Nz
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 27, 2019