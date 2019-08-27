Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump whines about paying for disaster relief in Puerto Rico as another storm barrels down on US territory

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump complained — again — about disaster relief aid for Puerto Rico for hurricane relief as another storm approached.

The president has repeatedly and falsely claimed that Congress had allocated $92 billion of aid money to the U.S. territory for relief aid for 2017’s Hurricane Maria, which inflicted an estimated $90 billion in damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the island was allocated $42.5 billion but actually received only a fraction while the bulk of the aid has remained in Washington as part of a bureaucratic approval process.

The president tweeted out another complaint about the spending as Tropical Storm Dorian approached Puerto Rico.

“Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico,” Trump tweeted. “Will it ever end? Congress approved 92 Billion Dollars for Puerto Rico last year, an all time record of its kind for ‘anywhere.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Ridiculous slap to the face’: Iowa farmers decry Trump’s latest move to curb ethanol sales

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

The Trump administration has been granting waivers to oil refineries that let them off the hook for using renewable ethanol in their fuels -- and Iowa corn farmers are not happy about it.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Trump administration's oil refinery waivers so far are "driving 15 ethanol plants to close nationwide," which has depressed demand for corn in Iowa.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Racist woman gets probation for insane and relentless campaign of harassment against neighbors

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Most charges have been dropped against a Minnesota woman who has been accused for years of harassing her neighbors.

Prosecutors accepted a plea agreement with 64-year-old Robert Madison, who admitted to one count of violating a harassment restraining order and sentenced to one year of probation, reported the Pioneer Press.

The St. Paul woman was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with any resulting recommendations.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Hunger Games: New Showtime series exposes unfettered capitalism as a rigged and failing game

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Everything that’s wrong with America today can be traced back to the false gospel of the American Dream of success, and the idea that anyone can be rich if they’re just willing to reach for it. Maybe that used to be truer than it is today, but it hasn’t been for some time now — decades in fact — and for a group of folks, it was always a lie.

If you doubt that, check out the first season of Kirsten Dunst’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime, and see if it doesn’t disabuse you of that unreality.  The show doesn’t walk us backward to where and how it all went wrong for everyone, but to the hard awakening of Dunst’s Krystal Stubbs, circa 1992.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image