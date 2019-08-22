Rick Wilson warns ‘Donald Trump is not a well man’ and is now ‘speaking in tongues’
President Donald Trump is mentally unwell, a top strategist explained on MSNBC on Thursday.
“A few 24 hours after a sustained presidential performance that even by Donald Trump’s standard qualified as unhinged and unnerving, the world is reeling and offering a collective judgment of omg and wtf. That is a concise summary of this morning’s headlines,” anchor John Heilemann reported.
“To help you grasp the full scope of the presidential meltdown, we offer you this,” he said, introducing a clip of Trump.
“This string of absurdities might seem mildly funny at times but to Trump’s own former aides, what they witnessed in recent days crossed the threshold from amusing to alarming,” he explained.
For analysis, Heilemann interviewed GOP strategist Rick Wilson, the author of the 2018 bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.
“The number of times we talked about Trump seeming his mental state was worsening, his dementia was encroaching, that he lost his mind, lost his grip, we have been talking about this now for more than two years,” Heilemann said. “But to a lot of people it seems worse beyond the adjectives and add verbs, what’s the case for the notion that it is actually getting worse?”
“I think there are interesting sort of verbal aphasias and gaps you’re hearing in his speech patterns and way he’s delivering he’s various messages, particularly little press sprays where there’s no teleprompter, nothing prepared, it is just off the cuff,” Wilson replied.
“I do think the underpinning theory of Trump for a long time was he got this super clever multi-dimensional chess game he’s playing, but there are no results, there are no positive outcomes for any of these things he’s doing and saying. But you would think somebody with the presence of mind and consciousness of what is happening around them would correct their behavior or correct their direction and you just don’t see him doing it. Aside from the sort of edgy way I described it in the article, there’s a lot of I think evidence building that Donald Trump is not a well man,” he explained.
Wilson had pity for Republicans working for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.
“I think most of the Republican operatives and consultants that are working for the Trump campaign are just along for the ride. They recognize they can set up all of these structures and all of these organizational plans and all of these political plans and they have to essentially have to run them separately from Donald Trump who is going to go out and say whatever is in his little old head that day and have the usual sort of speaking in tongues he does at the rallies and they always have to play catch-up,” Wilson explained. “He is the client from hell.”
Ex-Trump official bashes White House ‘apologists’ who haven’t quit yet: ‘There’s not much hope for them’
A report on the silence coming from first daughter Ivanka Trump and her White House advisor husband Jared Kushner after Donald Trump attacked American Jews turned to the future of White House aides who are either complicit in the president's policies or stand idly by as he lurches from controversy to controversy.
In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar, former Trump adviser J.W. Verret pointed out there are still some "adults in the room" with Trump, but CNN's Kaitlan Collins first pointed out that -- as of late -- Ivanka and Kushner are not among them.
"This fits a pattern that we've seen from Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at times during times when the administration tried to repeal parts of Obamacare, and of course, the big one the president has made about Jewish people who are supporting Democrats," Collins explained. "Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are both Orthodox Jews. They've been involved with the president on many things. but neither of them have said anything publicly about the president's comments. and when we asked the white house have they been advising the president privately on this, the White House did not get back to us."
‘Unhinged, erratic and nuts’: Conservative warns Trump’s ‘chosen one’ outburst should set off alarms
In her column for the Washington Post, conservative never-Trumper Jennifer Rubin implored Republicans to look deep down inside themselves and stop defending Donald Trump after the president bizarrely declared himself the "chosen one" while speaking to the press on Wednesday.
Under a headline, "Trump’s unhinged display should frighten everyone,"Rubin ticked off comments made by the president in the past week since he returned from vacation including expressing a desire to buy Greenland, proposing -- then backing off -- new tax policies and calling Jews "disloyal" and wondered what it will take for people to see that the president is "nuts."
How Elizabeth Warren works the political system
She has an approach that involves identifying ways to make progress and focusing relentlessly on achieving them.
I get a little annoyed by trendy, overused terms like “theory of change” that always seem to me more like after-the-fact justifications for how leaders manage to succeed than a premeditated idea. But you can build that thread with Elizabeth Warren, and take some lessons from her approach to politics, a combination of quiet bureaucratic skill, persistence, and the leverage of grassroots coalitions as outside muscle.