Rick Wilsons destroys Trump for ’punitive ‘dickishness’ and ‘performative assh*lery’ on HBO’s Real Time

Republican strategist Rick Wilson slammed the Trump administration on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher on Friday.

Wilson is the author of the 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.

The GOP consultant said America needs to replace the “Goddamn oil lobbyist who runs the f*cking EPA right now.”

“This is just punitive dickishness by these people,” Wilson charged. “They’re just doing this to be *ssholes, they want their base to be like, ‘we’re taking those regulations away.”

“It is just performative assh*lery,” he added.

Watch:

Real Time from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.