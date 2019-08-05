Right-wing publication calls for an all-out war on white-nationalist terrorists in stunning turnaround
A conservative publication that was once home to an infamously racist columnist is now calling for a “war” against white nationalism in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
The National Review on Monday published a column by David French, a senior fellow at National Review Institute, in which he said that white-nationalist terrorists were just as big of a problem for America as jihadist terrorists.
“It’s time to declare war on white-nationalist terrorism. It’s time to be as wide awake about the dangers of online racist radicalization as we are about online jihadist inspiration. And it’s time to reject the public language and rhetoric that excites and inspires racist radicals,” French wrote.
“Just as we demanded from our Muslim allies a legal and cultural response to the hate in their midst, we should demand a legal and cultural response to the terrorists from our own land.”
In 2012, The National Review fired longtime columnist John Derbyshire after he published a racist article in another magazine. But critics of The National Review noted that Derbyshire had not been hiding his racist views prior to that.
“I am a homophobe, though a mild and tolerant one, and a racist, though an even more mild and tolerant one, and those things are going to be illegal pretty soon, the way we are going,” Derbyshire said in 2003.
Donald Trump, white supremacist violence, and American surrender: The connections are painfully clear
Another day, more angry young white men, more mass murders by gun, and all enabled and encouraged by a racist violent man named Donald Trump, his Republican Party and their news media.
This article was originally published at Salon
On Saturday, a 21-year-old white supremacist drove nine hours from Dallas to El Paso, Texas with the goal of committing mass murder against Hispanics and Latinos who, like Donald Trump, the Republican Party and the right-wing media, he believes are "invading" and "poisoning" "his country." The alleged white supremacist terrorist accomplished his goal by killing 20 people and wounding 26 others in an attack on a Walmart and a nearby mall.
Trump doused with furious mockery for mixing up Dayton and Toledo in mass shooting address
President Donald Trump stepped on whatever goodwill he might have garnered in his address following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton by misidentifying the Ohio city where nine people were killed.
At least 20 others were killed by a white supremacist in Texas in the first of two gun massacres, and Trump promised "urgent" but unspecified action to address mass killings -- and offered his condolences to the people of Toledo, about 150 miles north of Dayton.
Toledo. Fck me.
— Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019
