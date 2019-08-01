Robert F Kennedy’s 22-year-old granddaughter overdosed at family compound: report

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, reportedly died at the family’s compound, The New York Times reported Thursday.

“A granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died on Thursday afternoon after suffering an apparent overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., according to two people close to the family,” The Times reported. “She was at the compound where her grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, 91,lives when emergency responders were called on Thursday afternoon, the family friends said.”

She is the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill.

First responders reportedly took her to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office put out a statement on the matter.

“Early this afternoon Barnstable police responded to a residence on Marchant Avenue in Hyannis Port for a report of an unattended death,” said Tara Miltimore. “The matter remains under investigation by the Barnstable police as well as state police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.”

The Hyannis news reports authorities were responding to a suspected overdose.

“According to emergency radio traffic, police and rescue rushed to reports of an overdose inside the Kennedy Compound, at 28 Marchant Ave, at about 2:32 p.m. this afternoon,” the newspaper reported.”According to radio transmissions, one of the first police officers on scene, an EMT and former ambulance worker, reported the patient was in cardiac arrest as he also immediately requested a supervisor to the scene.”

In 2016, she wrote about her struggle with depression for the Deerfield Scroll, the student newspaper of the Deerfield Academy.

“My sense of well-being was already compromised, and I totally lost it after someone I knew and loved broke serious sexual boundaries with me. I did the worst thing a victim can do, and I pretended it hadn’t happened. This all became too much, and I attempted to take my own life,” she wrote.

“Many people are suffering, but because many people feel uncomfortable talking about it, no one is aware of the sufferers. This leaves people feeling even more alone,” she explained. “We are all either struggling or know someone who is battling an illness; let’s come together to make our community more inclusive and comfortable.”

