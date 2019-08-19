Robert Reich reveals he bets against Larry Kudlow predictions: ‘I’ve actually made quite a bit of money’
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich revealed on MSNBC that he bets against the predictions made by Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s director of the National Economic Council.
Anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Reich about the growing concern that President Donald Trump’s trade wars are risking plunging the nation into a recession.
“As somebody who has been through a number of business cycles, has watched this administration and watched the sort of last administration working through recovering from Great Recession, where do you see us right now?” Hayes asked.
“Well, the fundamentals are actually, Chris, a little bit fragile,” Reich replied.
“And I was listening to Larry Kudlow just now, as I have for years. I have a Kudlow Meter,” Reich replied.
“Whatever he says — the direction of the economy is going in — I bet the opposite way,” he explained.
“I’ve made quite a lot of money,” Reich added.
Watch:
Trump’s racist attacks on ‘The Squad’ were the final straw for Anthony Scaramucci
Donald Trump's racist attacks members of The Squad were what drove him to fight against the president's 2020 re-election.
The Squad is made up of four first-term women of color in Congress, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
Scaramucci made the admission in a new Washington Post op-ed.
CNN
‘Not true at all’: CNN’s fact-checker says even the professor Trump cited on Google election fraud says president is lying
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," fact-checker Daniel Dale told host Chris Cuomo that not only is President Donald Trump's claim that Google threw over 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton a lie, the professor he's citing, Robert Epstein, has repudiated Trump's interpretation of it.
"It's not true at all," said Dale. "I spoke to the author of this study ... There are various questions about the quality of the study, but even the study's author says that the president didn't describe the study correctly. What the study's author says is he has no evidence that anything was manipulated, search results or votes themselves. What he says, and this is disputed, is that Google's search results showed bias during the 2016 election."
Maddow warns of Donald Trump causing massive gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia outbreak
The host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" warned of the Trump administration causing a widespread outbreak of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).
"But here’s a story that just broke this afternoon that I think is likely to have pretty profound consequences all over the country. And one of the reasons we know that -- or at least we have reason to suspect that -- is because we’ve already seen a few little case studies about how exactly this is going to go wrong, because there are a few states that sort of beat the rest of the country to the punchline on this one," Maddow explained.