Robert Reich reveals he bets against Larry Kudlow predictions: ‘I’ve actually made quite a bit of money’

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich revealed on MSNBC that he bets against the predictions made by Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s director of the National Economic Council.

Anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Reich about the growing concern that President Donald Trump’s trade wars are risking plunging the nation into a recession.

“As somebody who has been through a number of business cycles, has watched this administration and watched the sort of last administration working through recovering from Great Recession, where do you see us right now?” Hayes asked.

“Well, the fundamentals are actually, Chris, a little bit fragile,” Reich replied.

“And I was listening to Larry Kudlow just now, as I have for years. I have a Kudlow Meter,” Reich replied.

“Whatever he says — the direction of the economy is going in — I bet the opposite way,” he explained.

“I’ve made quite a lot of money,” Reich added.

Watch: