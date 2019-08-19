Quantcast
Connect with us

Robert Reich reveals he bets against Larry Kudlow predictions: ‘I’ve actually made quite a bit of money’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich revealed on MSNBC that he bets against the predictions made by Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s director of the National Economic Council.

Anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Reich about the growing concern that President Donald Trump’s trade wars are risking plunging the nation into a recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As somebody who has been through a number of business cycles, has watched this administration and watched the sort of last administration working through recovering from Great Recession, where do you see us right now?” Hayes asked.

“Well, the fundamentals are actually, Chris, a little bit fragile,” Reich replied.

“And I was listening to Larry Kudlow just now, as I have for years. I have a Kudlow Meter,” Reich replied.

“Whatever he says — the direction of the economy is going in — I bet the opposite way,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve made quite a lot of money,” Reich added.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s racist attacks on ‘The Squad’ were the final straw for Anthony Scaramucci

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Donald Trump's racist attacks members of The Squad were what drove him to fight against the president's 2020 re-election.

The Squad is made up of four first-term women of color in Congress, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Scaramucci made the admission in a new Washington Post op-ed.

Continue Reading

CNN

‘Not true at all’: CNN’s fact-checker says even the professor Trump cited on Google election fraud says president is lying

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

On Monday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," fact-checker Daniel Dale told host Chris Cuomo that not only is President Donald Trump's claim that Google threw over 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton a lie, the professor he's citing, Robert Epstein, has repudiated Trump's interpretation of it.

"It's not true at all," said Dale. "I spoke to the author of this study ... There are various questions about the quality of the study, but even the study's author says that the president didn't describe the study correctly. What the study's author says is he has no evidence that anything was manipulated, search results or votes themselves. What he says, and this is disputed, is that Google's search results showed bias during the 2016 election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow warns of Donald Trump causing massive gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia outbreak

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

The host of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" warned of the Trump administration causing a widespread outbreak of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

"But here’s a story that just broke this afternoon that I think is likely to have pretty profound consequences all over the country. And one of the reasons we know that -- or at least we have reason to suspect that -- is because we’ve already seen a few little case studies about how exactly this is going to go wrong, because there are a few states that sort of beat the rest of the country to the punchline on this one," Maddow explained.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image