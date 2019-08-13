Quantcast
Russia explosion: Blast sparks dramatic rise in radiation levels

1 hour ago

Thousands of people have attended the funerals of five Russian nuclear engineers killed in an explosion as they tested a new rocket engine. They were buried Sarov, home to Russia’s main nuclear weapons research centre. The National Weather Service said today that radiation levels in the area were up to 16 times the norm.

