Thousands join Moscow opposition rally after crackdown
Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on Saturday after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since President Vladimir Putin’s return to the Kremlin in 2012.
On a rainy afternoon, protesters huddled under umbrellas on the central Prospekt Andreya Sakharova street, where city authorities had given permission for the rally to take place.
The White Counter, an NGO that tracks participants in rallies, counted 7,200 people, while the massive police presence included officers in riot gear.
In recent weeks, thousands have attended street protests calling for free and fair elections after the exclusion of several opposition figures, including allies of top Putin critic Alexei Navalny, from local Moscow polls next month.
Riot police and the national guard detained more than 2,000 at the previous two rallies, which were not authorized by city officials.
On Saturday, some protesters carried placards with slogans such as “Give us the right to vote!” and “You’ve lied to us enough” while others held up pictures of activists arrested at earlier demonstrations.
Most opposition candidates who have been banned from participating in the vote have been jailed for violating protest laws.
A dozen protesters including university students face criminal charges of “mass disorder” that risk lengthy prison terms, despite their supporters insisting protests were peaceful.
Saturday’s rally was authorized, meaning participants should not face detention. But Navalny, who is currently in jail, urged supporters to walk peacefully through the city afterwards, when they will risk detention for illegal protests.
“After the demonstration we’re going for a walk round Moscow,” his team wrote on social media on Saturday.
Moscow police and the powerful Investigative Committee issued a warning against participating in unsanctioned protests which it said would be “immediately halted.”
“They need blood,” pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda wrote of the opposition Saturday, quoting several celebrities warning against taking part in unauthorized protests.
Showing the movement’s appeal to young Russians, popular electronic and rap musicians were set to play at the rally and mainstream celebrities attended.
One of Russia’s most famous rappers, Oxxxymiron, posed at the rally wearing a T-shirt with a photo of one of jailed students, Yegor Zhukov.
– ‘Attempt to gag us’ –
The latest demonstration came as the authorities this week mounted their harshest attack yet on Navalny’s team, focusing on his anti-corruption foundation which publishes investigations of officials close to Putin.
On Thursday investigators raided the foundation’s office as part of a probe into alleged acceptance of donations of laundered money and a court froze the foundation’s accounts.
“This is the most aggressive attempt yet to gag us,” Navalny wrote in a blog entry he issued through lawyers while serving a 30-day sentence.
One of the foundation’s lawyers, Lyubov Sobol, has been on hunger strike for weeks after being refused as a candidate in Moscow.
“These are all acts of political intimidation, political repression,” she told journalists on Friday, condemning the criminal cases launched against activists as “fabricated and politically motivated”.
As he enters his third decade in power, Putin’s approval ratings have dropped significantly in recent months and critics say the authorities fear any outlet calling for wider political change.
“The repressive scenario that the authorities are relying on can probably dampen down open discontent but is hardly likely to reach the root of the problem,” Vedomosti daily wrote in an editorial.
“A large section of society is not represented in power.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Ocasio-Cortez after apparent Epstein suicide: ‘We need answers. Lots of them.’
"I don't dabble much in conspiracy theories," said another observer in the wake of the news, "but..."
In the immediate wake of news from New York City officials Saturday morning that disgraced billionaire and high-profile political donor Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell overnight, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez indicated it will be up to lawmakers and others to demand a full accounting of what happened to the man accused of operating a sophisticated sex trafficking ring that catered to the nation's rich and powerful.
Breaking Banner
Walmart heirs are making $4 million every hour and $100 million a day: report
How severe is income inequality in the United States? Enough that the wealthiest family in the country earns $4 million every hour.
According to Bloomberg News, the Walton family of Bentonville, Arkansas now have wealth in excess of $190 billion — and earn $70,000 a minute, enough to earn $4 million in an hour and $100 million in a day.
Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue. The retail juggernaut is also the largest employer in the United States, with 1.5 million workers, surpassing even Amazon. The company has raised many people's standard of living with its low prices, but has faced criticism for low wages. Recently, the company raised its base pay to $11 per hour, which is still not enough to live on in many metro areas.
Breaking Banner
Conservatives are cheering a victory for a ‘good guy with a gun’ — but the real story is actually a strong case against the Second Amendment
Conservatives have quickly rallied around a story that, they say, proves their oft-repeated claim that we need more "good guys with guns" to stop the "bad guys with guns."
But as should be obvious, the good guy/bad guy hypothesis is simplistic and childish. And indeed, the story that sites such as National Review, Town Hall, and the Daily Wire are celebrating is much murkier than they would like you to think. It's not clear who the "good guy" and the "bad guy" in the story is. And in fact, the incident in question provides strong evidence for the belief that Second Amendment boosterism is itself quite a dangerous force.