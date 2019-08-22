‘Same lies, but she gets to sit’: Sarah Sanders roasted for taking Fox News job weeks after resigning as top Trump flack

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose dishonesty was so infamous that it even earned a mention in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, is taking a job at Fox News.

According to journalist Yashar Ali, Sanders has been hired as a contributor and “she’ll be making her debut September 6th on Fox & Friends.”

NEWS: @SarahHuckabee is joining the Fox News Channel as a contributor. She'll be making her debut September 6 on Fox & Friends. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2019

As the Mueller report documented, Sanders admitted to investigators that she lied to reporters when she claimed to have received countless messages from FBI agents thanking President Donald Trump for firing former FBI Director James Comey.

Sanders’ rampant dishonesty became such a running joke that comedian Michelle Wolf mocked her to her face for constantly lying during her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2018.

Because of all this, news that Sanders would be joining the president’s favorite morning news show drew howls of laughter and indignation on Twitter — check out some of the responses below.

They've turned into the trump admin's unemployment office. — Snarky Duck (@thesnarkenator) August 22, 2019

Same lies, but she gets to sit down. — Marrrrrvin Berrrrry (@MBerrrrry) August 22, 2019

Wait! Hasn't @SarahHuckabee been working for Fox since she joined the Trump campaign? Or is that Fox has been working for the Trump campaign? It's all so confusing. — B Koplow (@bmkoplow5) August 22, 2019

The Trump regime grift continues. Spicer on DWTS, Sanders on Fox News… the only punishment for lying to the American people seems to be million dollar contracts. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 22, 2019

I am incredibly surprised… it took this long. — John Ales (@IAmJohnAles) August 22, 2019

Many people are saying Sarah Sanders should be launched into space instead. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) August 22, 2019

At least she’ll finally be talking to the press 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jason (@JasonAllenSF) August 22, 2019

