Sarah Huckabee Sanders lands new gig as a Fox News contributor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the second former Trump White House press secretary to land a new gig in two days. Huckabee Sanders, who left the White House after saying she just woke up one day and decided that would be the day to quit, will join Fox News as a political contributor.
CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy was first to break the news:
Inbox: FOX News Signs Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Contributor Role
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 22, 2019
On Wednesday ABC announced the Trump White House’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, will be a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”
Huckabee Sanders has been weighing a run for governor of Arkansas. It’s unclear if this new move puts that on hold – or is a means of increasing her public profile for a run.
Both former press secretaries have left long legacies of lying to the American public in service to Trump.
