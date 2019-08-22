Quantcast
Connect with us

Sarah Huckabee Sanders lands new gig as a Fox News contributor

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the second former Trump White House press secretary to land a new gig in two days. Huckabee Sanders, who left the White House after saying she just woke up one day and decided that would be the day to quit, will join Fox News as a political contributor.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy was first to break the news:

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday ABC announced the Trump White House’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, will be a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Huckabee Sanders has been weighing a run for governor of Arkansas. It’s unclear if this new move puts that on hold – or is a means of increasing her public profile for a run.

Both former press secretaries have left long legacies of lying to the American public in service to Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Man claiming to be the messiah and ranting about mental illness arrested as potential mass shooter

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

A Pennsylvania man ranting about being the second coming of Christ and mental health was arrested as a potential mass shooter just hours before President Donald Trump made similar claims from the White House.

Police said Edwin Leech walked into the Victory Family Church in Cranberry Township shortly after 6 a.m. during a special "21 Days of Prayer" service and sat down among the worshipers, who were alarmed by some of his questions, reported KDKA-TV.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Israeli journalist demolishes Trump as ‘the greatest anti-Semite of our age’ in blistering op-ed

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

American-born Israeli journalist Bradley Burston this week wrote an absolutely blistering column for Haaretz in reaction to President Donald Trump's declaration that Jews who don't support him are "disloyal" to Israel.

At the start of his piece, Burston declares Trump "the greatest anti-Semite of our age" and explains how the president has now blown past the typical dog whistles that anti-Semites typically use to test how much they can get away with.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Turtle, your days are numbered!’ Mitch McConnell brutally mocked for begging Dems not to change Senate rules if they win

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) penned an op-ed in The New York Times begging Senate Democrats not to abolish the legislative filibuster if they take control of the chamber, saying the procedural rule "plays a crucial role in our constitutional order." McConnell — who practically invented modern abuse of the filibuster to block legislation under President Barack Obama and who has shattered dozens Senate norms to silence the left and confirm radical judges — warned that Democrats would "rue" changing the rules to strip him of power.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image