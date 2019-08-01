Quantcast
Connect with us

School board member who wished for Rashida Tlaib to ‘just die’ won’t seek re-election

Published

32 mins ago

on

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

Members of the Squad, the freshman congresswomen of color being targeted by President Donald Trump, continue to reveal the biases of right-wing public officials.

Daniel Leonard, a member of the Toms River Board of Education in New Jersey, has announced he’s not going to seek re-election after he posted an offensive message about Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to social media, reports Asbury Park press.

He put up a picture of Tlaib, adding the caption: “My life would be complete if she/they die.”

After members of the school board brought up the incident at a meeting, Leonard defended himself, claiming that his post wasn’t Islamophobic. “The congresswoman is trying to shut down a federal agency of the government, right, so my point was, ‘let her starve.’ And I say it again, how is that offensive to Muslims. Just because she’s Muslim?”

He announced that he won’t seek re-election. But critics have said that it’s not enough, and that he must immediately resign.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Trump’s ‘controversial’ legal defense fund paid bills for Stephen Miller and a top Kushner aide

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

A new report from the Daily Beast reveals that President Donald Trump's Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust has paid over a half million dollars to law firms that have defended White House aide Stephen Miller and top Jared Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz.

According to the report, Berkowitz's most recent financial disclosure form shows that he received "about $109,000 in legal services from the fund last year," while Miller benefited from "precisely $40,000 in legal expenses covered by fund."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

School board member who wished for Rashida Tlaib to ‘just die’ won’t seek re-election

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

Members of the Squad, the young female lawmakers of color being targeted by President Donald Trump, continue to reveal major biases of right-wing public officials.

Daniel Leonard, a member of the Toms River Board of Education in New Jersey, has announced he's not going to seek re-election after he posted an offensive message about Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to social media, reports Asbury Park press.

He put up a picture of Tlaib, adding the caption: "My life would be complete if she/they die."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pelosi tells Trump to ask his ‘slum lord’ son-in-law Kushner about the ‘rodent infestations’ in his Baltimore properties

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday struck back at President Donald Trump for his recent attacks on the city of Baltimore, which the president described as "dangerous" and "filthy."

Via CNN's Manu Raju, Pelosi said that Trump "doesn't know what he's talking about" when it comes to Baltimore and suggested that he "ask his son-in-law, who's a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations" in the city.

Speaker Pelosi, responding to Trump’s attacks on Baltimore, says: “So the president - this comes as no surprise - really doesn't know what he's talking about. But maybe you could ask his son-in-law, who's a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image