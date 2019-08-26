‘Science says we can’t’: Meteorologist burns down Fox News host who is ‘for’ nuking hurricanes
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Monday expressed support for the idea of using nuclear bombs on hurricanes.
Kilmeade made the remarks after Axios reported that President Donald Trump had first floated the idea.
“Does President Trump want to nuke hurricanes? The news going viral this weekend and he just spoke out about it,” host Katie Pavlich announced.
“I am for that,” Kilmeade said before taking a commercial break.
Following the break, Fox News reported that Trump had denied making the remarks.
“You’re going to say this is crazy,” Kilmeade said. “But I always thought, is there anything we can do stop a hurricane?”
“I don’t think an atomic bomb is the way to do it,” co-host Steve Doocy noted.
“Okay, maybe that wouldn’t have been my first option,” Kilmeade opined. “But I always think about that. With all the progress we’re making with driverless cars and Instagram, could we possibly stop a hurricane?”
“Not yet,” meteorologist Janice Dean replied. “We’re trying. Hurricanes work with nature to move heat. So hurricanes are kind of required in the atmosphere as transference of heat in different areas of the map.”
“Even though we would like to stop these things,” she added, “at this point in time, science says we can’t.”
Trump brags for 2 minutes in ‘commercial’ push to hold next year’s G7 at his troubled Miami golf resort
For the past few days President Donald Trump has been at the annual meeting of G7 leaders, taking time to post massive tweetstorms, attacking China, and skipping critical meetings on climate change and the fires destroying the Amazon – meetings that were attended by the other six top leaders. This year’s G7 was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.
Dems will benefit from Joe Walsh acting like a ‘Rottweiler biting Trump’s corpulent ass’: columnist
In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political commentator Michael Tomasky admitted that former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh stands no chance of unseating Donald Trump as the Republican party's 2020 presidential candidate -- but that his upstart campaign may drive a wedge between the president and wavering GOP voters.
As Tomasky explains it, "On the one hand, Walsh is obviously not going to win the Republican nomination for president. He served a mere one term in Congress. He may not raise much money and thus may not be able to run anything like a conventional campaign."
Trump-backing conservative all but begs the president to drop out before he gets the GOP killed in 2020
Conservative activist Erick Erickson, who refused to vote for President Donald Trump in 2016 before subsequently endorsing his 2020 reelection bid, once again seems to be second guessing his decision to back the president.
Writing at his website The Resurgent, Erickson argues that the president's trade war is putting the Republican Party in grave peril ahead of the 2020 elections.
"Right now, the President seems intent on screwing with suburbia’s 401(K)’s and, should he be successful, suburbia will screw him at the ballot box," Erickson writes. "On top of all of that, our President has decided to start a trade war against a nation led by a dictator who does not have to stand for re-election and has 1 billion people to generate internal Chinese demand for Chinese goods instead of depending on the United States. The Chinese communist dictator does not have to stand before voters and has a complete arsenal of economic tools at his singular disposal in order to wreck Donald Trump’s and the GOP’s election prospects."