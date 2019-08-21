Scorching WaPo editorial tells Trump to own his bad economy and stop blaming the fed

In a scathing piece from the Washington Post editorial board, the team at one of the nation’s top papers told President Donald Trump to stop trying to pretend it’s the Federal Reserve’s fault for a slumping economy.
Trump has tried to claim that the economy isn’t just fine, but outstanding and excelling expectations. Yet, in the same breath, Trump claims that that the Federal Reserve is responsible for all of the problems he says don’t exist. It’s enough for The Post editorial board to note the economic message is “remarkably dissonant.”
Trump decided to that the Fed must lower interest rates and engage in “quantitative easing” to lower bonds. It’s part of a tactic the Fed uses during tough times, which Trump says don’t exist. Even during the worst financial crisis in a generation, in 2008, “quantitative easing” was controversial. Then there is the matter of a payroll tax cut, something Trump said he was looking at before saying he wasn’t looking at it. But if there’s no crisis, then why is it necessary.
“We’re all for contingency planning,” The Post said. “Germany’s central bank just warned that Europe’s largest economy may be entering a recession. Brexit turmoil threatens to make the situation worse in Britain and elsewhere on the continent. In the United States, Mr. Trump’s ruinous trade policies will begin slamming consumers harder on Sept. 1. They are already hurting farmers and businesses whose global markets and supply chains have been disrupted.”
If the U.S. economic situation gets worse, they noted it would be nice to think the White House is ready for it and they know what to do. If none of these “considerations” are real, however, the White House isn’t ready.
“As economic stimulus goes, a payroll tax cut would be better than another tax cut aimed at the wealthy, and the cost might be justified in a recession. But it is not if the purpose is merely to keep the economic pump primed through Election Day 2020,” The Post explained. “If the president wants to promote growth and soothe equity markets, he should end his pugnacious trade policies and pressure British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deal reasonably on Brexit — instead of attempting to transfer the blame for slowing growth to his own hand-picked Fed chair.”
Read the full editorial at The Washington Post.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.