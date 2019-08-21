Second day of Italy crisis talks after prime minister resigns
Italy’s president will hold a second day of talks aimed at solving the political crisis shaking the country on Thursday after the disintegration of the populist government.
President Sergio Mattarella will meet the main parties, including the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and far-right League, after the breakdown of their dysfunctional coalition.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday after months of alliance sniping and a bid by League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to force a snap election, just 14 months since coming to power.
The nationalist, populist government’s demonisation of migrants, promoted by Salvini in particular, and attempts to flout EU budget rules had angered many European leaders.
Mattarella met the leaders of both houses of parliament on Wednesday and has been trying to find a way forward.
The formation of a new coalition, a short-term technocratic government or an early election — more than three years ahead of schedule — are the main options.
– Conditional support –
A proposed alliance between M5S and opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) — previously almost unthinkable — appears to be gaining traction, with PD leader Nicola Zingaretti saying he is ready to make a deal.
The PD and M5S have been at each other’s throats for years — but an alliance would see Salvini kicked out of government, a powerful motive for compromise.
Zingaretti has said the party would back an M5S coalition dependent on five conditions, including a radical shift in Italy’s zero-tolerance policy on migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
He later told “La 7” television he was also against the idea of Conte staying on as prime minister.
M5S would like Conte to remain in place but did not give much away, saying it would “wait for the end of consultations”.
In a bid to get a PD-M5S alliance off the ground, former PD premier Matteo Renzi has said he will not participate.
Many in the anti-establishment party view him as elitist.
Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister, on Wednesday mocked his former coalition allies, saying: “In a week they have gone from the League to Renzi.”
He added: “No matter which government emerges, its goals will be against the League.”
– Risk of recession –
The end of the unstable coalition government in the eurozone’s third-largest economy has so far been welcomed by the markets, with a sharp rise in the Milan stock market on Wednesday.
The country’s debt ratio — 132 percent of gross domestic product — is the second-biggest in the eurozone after Greece, and youth unemployment is currently above 30 percent.
Governments have consistently struggled to bring down debt levels and unemployment.
“Italy’s disharmonious political backdrop and the country’s budgetary challenges extend well before the sovereign debt crisis,” said Rabobank analyst Jane Foley.
Rome needs to approve a budget in the next few months or potentially face an automatic rise in value-added tax that would hit the least well-off Italian families the hardest and likely plunge the country into recession.
“(The crisis) arrives at a critical juncture for Europe amid the risk of recession in Germany and the formation of the new European Commission, and could contribute to deteriorate significantly the confidence on the eurozone,” said Andrea Montanino, chief economist at the General Confederation of Italian Industry.
After last year’s election it took months of wrangling before a government was formed.
Mattarella has made it clear he wants talks to conclude quickly but splits within the PD and M5S, as well as sharp policy differences, could complicate coalition efforts.
A PD-M5S tie-up would realistically also need support from smaller parties to be an effective government.
CNN
When things aren’t going well — Trump promotes his superiority ‘as a near deity’: Trump biographer
A panel discussion with CNN host Don Lemon chuckled at the idea that President Donald Trump likely practiced in the mirror talking about himself as "the chosen one."
Michael D'Antonio, author of The Truth About Trump, explained that Trump's most significant "tell" that he's lying is when he gestures wildly.
"Whenever the president gestures wildly, the more he gestures, the more you know that he's lying and that he's trying to sell you something," the Trump biographer said. "So all day long today he was gesturing wildly. He was looking up to the lord. He was using his hands in an extreme manner. And that's his tell. That means that he's manipulating us and lying."
‘He’s empty’: Psychiatrist warns Trump is in a ‘psychotic-like state’
Dr. Lance Dodes warned that things were going to get worse under President Donald Trump in 2017. That's precisely what happened.
"Is that what we're seeing this week?" MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell ased the psychiatrist.
"Absolutely. Donald Trump, because he has a fundamental need to be all-powerful and all loved, can't stand challenges," Dr. Dodes said. "And the nature of democracy is that it challenges people. We have more than one opinion. So the more -- it was predictable once he got into a position where people would challenge him, there are two parties, he would become more unhinged.
Breaking Banner
Elementary school cheer squad parents raffling off an AM-15 automatic weapon as a fundraiser
Just weeks after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio killed nine people, only 200 miles away in Richmond, the cheer squad is selling raffle tickets to sell a semi-automatic gun.
Fox19 reported Wednesday that the Junior Lions Cheer Team have infuriated Heather Chilton, who's 7-year-old daughter is on the squad for the first time.
"This is absurd, you're having elementary kids sell your AR-15. Why?" Chilton said. "I highly doubt that something would happen with the gun, but say it did. Say one of the kids in the high school got a hold of it — got the AR-15 or AM-15 and shot up a school with it, and I'm the one that sold the raffle ticket to his dad?"