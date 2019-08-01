Quantcast
Second Dem debate takeaways: Clorox the White House, choose science over fiction

Published

2 mins ago

on

Kamala Harris said “we have a predator living in the White House” and Kirsten Gillibrand wants to “Clorox the White House.” All in all, it was an eventful second night in the second series of the Democratic presidential debates.

Team Booker had a lot to say following the debate:

As did Team Warren:

We can’t forget Team Tulsi:

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he chooses “science over fiction” and voters should, too.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
