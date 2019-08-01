Second Dem debate takeaways: Clorox the White House, choose science over fiction

Kamala Harris said “we have a predator living in the White House” and Kirsten Gillibrand wants to “Clorox the White House.” All in all, it was an eventful second night in the second series of the Democratic presidential debates.

We have a predator living in the White House. We need someone on the debate stage next year who can prosecute the case against four more years of this Administration. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jF95Gha1os — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 1, 2019

Step one: Clorox the Oval Office.

Step two: Restore US climate leadership and act to fight climate change.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UR4wq39NJC — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 1, 2019

Meant so much to me that Henry could be with me last night and see his mom at work. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/R4yJjQ7ZL5 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 1, 2019

Team Booker had a lot to say following the debate:

ADVERTISEMENT

To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you. That’s how change is made. #DemDebate https://t.co/zix0UzmZFa — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 1, 2019

Beating Donald Trump “is the floor, not the ceiling.” @CoryBooker Booker won this debate, sounding presidential while the others squabbled. #demdebate — Cherie Renae Atiyeh (@mysticmayhem17) August 1, 2019

I’m getting a lot of texts from people who are supporting/working for other candidates saying how impressive @CoryBooker has been tonight. I think it’s safe to say this has been a solid night for team Booker.#DemDebate — Brady Quirk-Garvan (@bradyqg) August 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

As did Team Warren:

Takeaway from tonight: you can point to some fighters, you can point to some problem solvers, and you can point to some visionaries. The only person who is all three is Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren / @SenWarren) #DemDebate @CNN pic.twitter.com/PBB2eJbxzs — Van Jones (@VanJones68) August 1, 2019

We can’t forget Team Tulsi:

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the last two debates, Tulsi has spiked to #1 in Google Trends, showing America is hungry for her message of ending wasteful wars and the nuclear arms race. Join us to ensure she makes the donation requirement for the September debate #DemDebate https://t.co/pcTHp1M8ei pic.twitter.com/x4FS7oVK5P — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris calling Tulsi Gabbard an “Assad apologist” shows me two things. 1. Harris cannot defend herself on the substance of Gabbard’s attacks, and resorts to name-calling.

2. She has little to no understanding of US intervention and regime-change in Syria.#DemDebate — Nicole Alexander Fisher (@_nalexander) August 1, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he chooses “science over fiction” and voters should, too.

ADVERTISEMENT