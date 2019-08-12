Secret US nuclear-powered cruise missile program may have just been revealed by Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday may have revealed to Russia and the world the existence of a secret, US nuclear-powered cruise missile program.

The revelation occurred as President Donald Trump was spending his afternoon on a Twitter spree while vacationing at his Bedminster golf club.

“The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia. We have similar, though more advanced, technology,” Trump admitted. “The Russian ‘Skyfall’ explosion has people worried about the air around the facility, and far beyond. Not good!”

Phil Elliott, a Time magazine reporter, noted it sounded like disclosure of a secret weapons program.

“Did the President just confirm the existence of a missile system with mini-nuclear reactors aboard, eliminating distance limitations, and that can fly low and weave around anti-missile shields?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia announced seven people were killed in the explosion, Vice News reported.

“The only Russian weapon currently in testing that uses a liquid propulsion system involving nuclear power would be the 9M730 Burevestnik, also known as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall,” Vice explained. “Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed this weapon to the world in a notorious March 2018 presentation that showed a computer visualization of nukes hitting Florida near the Mar-a-Lago. Skyfall has been billed as a nuclear-powered cruise missile that, according to Putin, flies with ‘unlimited range and unpredictable trajectory.’”