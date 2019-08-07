Seth Meyers was really hoping Trump would accidentally go to Toledo and get lost

President Donald Trump read a speech on a TelePrompter this week about the week of mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio. But when it came time for Trump to say Ohio, he changed the city from Dayton to Toledo. It made “Late Night” host Seth Meyers wonder how exactly these visits might go.

Meyers played a clip of the mayor of Dayton, who was asked about the president’s visit. She said that her office wasn’t contacted about it and she’s unsure of if the president was coming or when.

“He said sometime this week. I mean, I’ve heard that he’s coming Wednesday, but I’ve not gotten a call. And you know, he might be going to Toledo, I don’t know,” she said.

Meyers loved the idea.

“Honestly, that might be our best hope, here,” he said. “Trump accidentally goes to Toledo, gets lost and spends the rest of his life as the announcer of the Mud Hens,” Meyers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the segment, Meyers took on Trump’s morning press Q&A, where he insulted former Vice President Joe Biden, saying he “lost his fastball.” Trump then tried to make a dramatic exit, only to have it fail spectacularly.

“He’s lost his fastball? I’m sorry, but you don’t get to criticize someone else’s fastball, when immediately after that question and you wander off, forget that your wife is standing off-camera, and then just stand there awkwardly in front of the cameras while you wait for her,” Meyers laughed.

He went on to wonder if Trump was trying to change himself to match the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the hilarity below: