Shep Smith goes off on Trump after he escalates China trade war – and warns viewers: You’re the ones who will pay
Fox News host Shep Smith unleashed on President Donald Trump Thursday as he renewed his trade war with China and the biggest losers are the American people.
Trump tweeted that he plans to enact his tariffs against China Sept. 1, prompting the stock market to plummet.
“Any notion that we are in a manageable trade dispute with China is now dispelled,” Smith warned at the top of his show. “This is a trade war. America just fired another shot, and you are about to pay. The trade talks with the Chinese effectively collapsed today. The president announced new tariffs today. The markets were retreated today — in a big way. The Dow was up nearly 300 points. Then the president tweeted about the new tariffs. That was 1:30 this afternoon. See it. Now the Dow is down 228. A more than 500-point plunge. What does this mean?”
Smith explained that everything the Chinese sells to the U.S. will be taxed at a higher rate. Every toy, piece of clothing, bag of tea and drop of oil, and American consumers are the ones footing the bill.
“First, the importers will pay it, then the distributors will pay up, and the stores will pay it, then they will pass it to you,” he said. “The buck stops with you. You pay. That’s how this works. Always. It’s a new tax on things you buy, and the president says it starts next month. Big picture: If you and everyone else is paying more for stuff, over time you will have to buy less of stuff, that hurts the economy here and everywhere else. That is what trade wars do.”
He explained that the constant threats trying to manipulate negotiations are failing to do anything to help; instead, they’re doing the opposite. The result is higher prices and a weaker economy.
There’s already a 25 percent tax on industrial items, and Trump’s new tariff will institute a new 10 percent tax on everything else.
Watch Smith’s opener below:
‘Should send shockwaves across the nation’: Grave warnings as McConnell accelerates right-wing takeover of US courts
"Senate Republicans will stop at nothing to stack the courts with partisan judges who will push their radical agenda through at any cost."
The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed 13 of President Donald Trump's lifetime judicial nominees this week, a major victory in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's years-long effort to reshape the nation's courts and drag them further to the right for decades to come.
School board member who wished for Rashida Tlaib to ‘just die’ won’t seek re-election
Members of the Squad, the young female lawmakers of color being targeted by President Donald Trump, continue to reveal major biases of right-wing public officials.
Daniel Leonard, a member of the Toms River Board of Education in New Jersey, has announced he's not going to seek re-election after he posted an offensive message about Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to social media, reports Asbury Park press.
He put up a picture of Tlaib, adding the caption: "My life would be complete if she/they die."
Texas school superintendent suspended for head-butting colleague while drunk at a Whataburger
According to a report from CBS-DFW, the school board for the Ysleta Independent School District in El Paso has suspended Superintendent Xavier De La Torre for a drunken altercation that occurred back in June where he head-butted one of his colleagues.
The report states that the board just became aware of the incident which occurred at a popular Whataburger.
According to police, DeLa Torre was in San Antonio attending a seminar and that he appeared to be intoxicated while eating at a fast food location when he head-butted Superintendent Jose Espinoza of the Socorro Independent School District. Police state that Espinoza punched De La Torre in self-defense.