Quantcast
Connect with us

Shep Smith mocks Israel prime minister for being Trump’s lapdog: The president tweets — Netanyahu forbids

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News host Shep Smith began his Thursday show mocking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being nothing more than President Donald Trump’s lapdog.

“Our reporting begins with the Israeli government announcing it will bar two American Muslim Congresswomen from visiting the country,” Smith said at the top of his show.

The move, Smith explained, came after Trump tweeted out his disdain, saying that it would show “great weakness” if Israel allowed the women to come into the country.

The two were set to visit the West Bank.

“Aside from being the president’s political opponents, the congresswomen support a boycott against Israel due to its treatment of the Palestinian people,” he continued. “And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that gets him the legal right to ban them. The truth is, he knew of their position two weeks ago, when the Israeli Ambassador to the United States said their entry would, indeed, be allowed. In the end Israel controls who visits it’s occupied territories and in this case the president tweets, Benjamin Netanyahu forbids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the opener below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet unleashes mockery on ‘fake farmer’ Devin Nunes with #ImAFarmerLikeNunes

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was outed as a "fake farmer" during the 2018 election, where it was uncovered he never owned a farm and his family farm relocated to Iowa over a decade ago.

But the Fresno Bee announced Thursday that Nunes bought a "farm" to stop the criticisms of his personal branding effort. But some don't believe it's real. In the financial disclosure form, Nunes said it was valued at $0-$15,000. Properties in California don't generally go for $15,000 or less.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Billionaires whine about paying taxes in reality-challenged Wall Street Journal op-ed

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Billionaires Bernie Marcus and John Catsimatidis this week took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal to complain about having to pay taxes on the grounds that they know how to spend their money far better than the government does, and should thus be left alone so they can create wealth.

Marcus, who is the founder of home goods retailer Home Depot, and Catsimatidis, who is a supermarket magnate based in New York, both believe that it would be deeply wrong for them to pay higher taxes because making money is the single most patriotic thing they do as American citizens.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Fake farmer’ Devin Nunes finally buys a farm — that earns no income and also sounds like a sham

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Devin Nunes farmer

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) brags about being a "farmer," but an Esquire expose in 2018 outed the Congressman for not only not having a farm, but nearly his entire family moving out of his district to Iowa. In response to being called out as a fraud, Nunes bought a farm.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image